Array Technologies Announces SmarTrack™ Production Boost of up to 5%

August 31st, 2020 by Press Release

Machine Learning Software Optimizes Energy Yield on Uneven Terrain and in Diffuse Light Conditions.

Array Technologies, a market leader in single-axis solar tracking, have made its performance enhancing software SmarTrack even smarter — adding functionality to increase utility-scale energy harvest. Detailed research and validation from independent engineers at DNV GL spotlight the real-world and accurate energy gains now available to Array customers with SmarTrack.

During extensive beta testing, SmarTrack was analyzed by solar specialists at DNV GL and refined for peak performance. After conducting analysis on an active utility-scale site, DNV GL authenticated that SmarTrack can substantially improve annual energy output. SmarTrack maximizes system output by recovering energy that would have otherwise been sacrificed due to uneven terrain or diffuse light conditions.

Key SmarTrack advantages include:

Production boosts up to 5% as projected by independent engineers at DNV GL.

Highly secure data protection that is fully SCADA compatible and keeps sensitive information exclusively on site, avoiding external network vulnerabilities and data threats.

No additional hardware or sensors required; motor block-level optimization with fewer parts means overall savings over the lifetime of your PV plant.

A one-time, low-cost licensing model that allows predictable budgeting over the lifetime of your PV project.

Rapid, seamless integration performed by technicians from Array Technologies on-site or remote.

As utility-scale PV power plants are now expected to extend practical operational lifespans to over 30 years, the added energy yield from SmarTrack’s advanced machine learning can mean a substantial profitability boost for plant operators. With a key goal of eliminating market misconceptions around energy gains from adding intelligent software to utility-scale trackers, Array collaborated with DNV GL to analyze and document the added yield SmarTrack can deliver.

“Array Technologies offers one of the most innovative and bankable solar trackers available,’ stated Jon Sharp, vice president of the program management office at Array Technologies. “SmarTrack is an exciting evolution of the next generation of solar tracking. We are thrilled to offer this software solution to our customers around the globe to further enable our customers to unlock the full potential and long-term profitability of their solar power investment.”

How it works: SmartTrack’s advanced machine learning algorithms boost energy production by intelligently adjusting module angles in response to weather and site conditions without additional specialized equipment, expensive sensors, or the need to add technical staff. Within days of deployment, SmarTrack learns the optimum module positions of your PV plant to yield maximum power over its lifetime. Installed and supported by solar application developers at Array, SmarTrack operates securely on-site, without the necessity of data leaving the plant. It can boost kilowatt-hours under overcast conditions and decrease row to row shading losses on clear days caused by uneven terrain.

By coupling SmarTrack with Array’s DuraTrack tracker, PV plant operators benefit from a seamless connection between the software and the patented design of the Array tracker to cost-effectively increase yield. The proven long-term bankability of Array sites is a product of our goal of engineered simplicity­­ – drastically fewer components along with powerful machine learning software means lower O&M cost and proven increased yield. The next generation of SmarTrack highlights the Array commitment to supporting our customers’ profitability and long-term success.

SmarTrack is available globally.

News and images courtesy of Array Technologies.









