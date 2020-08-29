  
   

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar, & battery news & analysis site in the world. Support our work today!


Clean Power

Published on August 29th, 2020 | by Press Release

0

Vestas Wins 409 MW Order in Brazil

August 29th, 2020 by  

Vestas has received a 409 MW order from the joint venture between Votorantim Energia and the Canadian fund CPP Investments for the projects Ventos do Piauí II and Ventos do Piauí III, in Serra do Inácio, in the state of Piauí, in Brazil.

The contract includes the supply and commissioning of V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements, designed to ensure optimized performance for the lifetime of the project.

Recently, Vestas announced it had surpassed 10 GW in firm order intake of V150-4.2 MW turbines globally and with this order Vestas has secured almost 3,5 GW of orders for the turbine variant in Brazil, underlining the V150-4.2 MW’s excellent fit with the country’s wind conditions.

Turbine delivery will begin in the second half of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for 2022.

Image & news courtesy of Vestas 
 


 

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Send us an email: tips@cleantechnica.com

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode

Tags: ,


About the Author

Press releases about cleantech products, cleantech companies, or other cleantech news.


Related Posts



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑

© 2020   CleanTechnica



Back to Top ↑