Vestas Wins 409 MW Order in Brazil

August 29th, 2020 by Press Release

Vestas has received a 409 MW order from the joint venture between Votorantim Energia and the Canadian fund CPP Investments for the projects Ventos do Piauí II and Ventos do Piauí III, in Serra do Inácio, in the state of Piauí, in Brazil.

Vestas has secured a 409 MW order with the joint venture between Votorantim Energia and CPP Investments for the for the projects Ventos do Piauí II e Ventos do Piauí III, in Brazil. Read more: https://t.co/eg2MtjuMlD pic.twitter.com/8aSDeEP554 — Vestas Wind Systems (@Vestas) August 28, 2020

The contract includes the supply and commissioning of V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements, designed to ensure optimized performance for the lifetime of the project.

Recently, Vestas announced it had surpassed 10 GW in firm order intake of V150-4.2 MW turbines globally and with this order Vestas has secured almost 3,5 GW of orders for the turbine variant in Brazil, underlining the V150-4.2 MW’s excellent fit with the country’s wind conditions.

Turbine delivery will begin in the second half of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for 2022.

