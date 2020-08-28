Egged Orders 120 Solaris Urbino 18 Electric Buses

August 28th, 2020 by Press Release

Over the past weeks Solaris Bus & Coach landed a substantial order — for 120 city buses of the Urbino 18 type. These buses will be handed over to the transport company Egged and they will be used for public transport in Jerusalem.

The commissioned fourth-generation Urbino are low-floor articulated vehicles of the MEGA class. The modern city buses ordered by the Israeli customer will be fitted with engines meeting the Euro 6 standard. The first deliveries will start at the beginning of December this year, the final ones are slated for the turn of April and May 2021.

“Starting from the delivery of the first buses to Israel in 2012, every year we receive successive orders from that country. It is a hugely important export market for us. The long-standing and successful collaboration with UBSI is our biggest source of pride” declared Petros Spinaris, Deputy CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

The 120 Urbino 18 buses were commissioned directly through the UBSI Nazareth, part of the Afifi Group. Solaris has co-operated with this local distributor since 2012. During this time, both companies performed the deliveries of nearly 500 Solaris Urbino buses to Israel. The Polish buses can be seen among others on the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Ben-Gurion Airport.

The end-customer of the latest order for 120 articulated Solaris buses is Egged, one of the biggest carriers in Israel, handling both intercity and urban transport. Once the newly placed order is completed, the total number of buses supplied to Israel by Solaris will exceed 600 vehicles.

