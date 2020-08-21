You Can Join In On World EV Day — A Virtual Event On 9/9/20

August 21st, 2020 by Johnna Crider

World EV Day is an international initiative that has been planned by Green.TV and its partners — such as ABB, Mahindra Electric Mobility, Polestar, SSE, and Nio, just to name a few. The goal is to establish a day that celebrates e-mobility and our push toward decarbonized transport future.

Green.TV’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Ade Thomas, shared a few notes with us about World EV Day. We are less than a month away from this global celebration and you can join in by making an online pledge that your next vehicle will be electric. “We want to ensure that World EV Day addresses the pressing issues of climate change and air quality, and we are asking everyone to commit to doing their bit for a sustainable future by driving electric,” said Thomas in an official statement.

When you make the online pledge, this will serve as a “tangible demonstration” of how World EV Day will help shine light on just how important a role electric vehicles play in driving forward sustainable transport.

In a statement, ABB’s Head of Global Business for E-Mobility Infrastructure Solutions, Frank Muehlon commented: “As part of ABB Electrification’s Mission to Zero, we are committed to enabling a cleaner and greener society for all. World EV Day shines a spotlight on the need for greater electric vehicle uptake, and we hope this campaign will help to catalyze a global movement that will support a zero-emission transport future.”

ABB, a major partner behind World EV Day, specializes in quite a bit on the engineering side of electrification. Its website notes that it is a leading global engineering company that “energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.” ABB implements software into its electrification, robotics, automation, and motion portfolio in order to push the boundaries of technology. ABB also employs 110,000 people across the globe. In the email Ade Thomas sent me, he noted that ABB has sold more than 14,000 DC fast chargers in over 80 countries.

Make The Pledge

To make the pledge all you have to do is fill out a short online form. Below is a screenshot of what it looks like. It’s important to note that you can opt out of email updates and you have the choice to publicly add your name to the list of supporters or stay anonymous.

Why This Is Important

When a flood occurs, it doesn’t usually just happen. It starts with one raindrop that falls first. That raindrop is followed by another, and another, and so on. Sometimes they fall quickly and other times the water slowly accumulates. If we were to replace the raindrops in that analogy with electric vehicles and the flood with the electrification of passenger vehicles and transportation fleets, we can see a correlation.

Visually, each electric vehicle we see is not only a reminder that they exist, but also that people are using electric vehicles every day. And when you see a simple pledge on a day that celebrates the EV, this helps cement that thought or idea that not only are they viable, but are in use by millions of people today. And they are needed. When you look at how much EV sales are growing, that corporate fleets are going electric and government fleets are adding more EVs, this solidifies that idea that EVs are, in fact, both the future and, for many, the present.

This is why making a pledge is important. It’s your way of helping cement the idea that one day you will own an EV too. Another reason why this works is that making a pledge helps to create a desire. Let me share another example with you. When I had my Facebook account (I deleted it), I would see so many ads about Overtone. I’m always doing something creative with my hair and I’ve been seeing these ads for at least a year.

Every time I stopped in at Sally’s for some bright blue, green or whatever color I was in the mood for dye, I’d think about those Overtone ads. This is why Facebook has a multi-billion-dollar ad industry. I’d see the ads everywhere and the idea of that brand was cemented in my head. Back in April, I bought it. (And I like it!)

Regarding EVs, many of us have started seeing them everywhere, when going to the store, to work, to an event (nowadays, social distancing events). Eventually, this will cement the idea of owning one in your mind. If you’re on Facebook and you’ve read this article, it’s AI may notice you’ve done so and you may see ads for EVs.

And, when you personally make a pledge, you are taking an action that will further ground this idea into your psyche. In the case of a better world, switching to EVs is something that is a positive thing. However, the more that this idea that owning an EV is not only possible, but is a great way of offsetting your personal impact on climate change, then the quicker this flood will occur that will force not just the other automakers, but the entire fossil fuel industry, to take a good look in the mirror — as BP has done.









