Fiat E-Ducato Pricing & Specs Confirmed For UK Market

August 20th, 2020 by Press Release

Fiat E-Ducato priced from £47,675 excluding VAT (after Government Plug-in Van Grant)

Fiat E-Ducato receives all the benefits of having zero tailpipe emissions including the versatility of being a large LCV

Range of battery options to provide driving range of between 99 and 192 miles (WLTP City*)

Takes a little over two hours to fully charge the 47kWh battery with a 22kW AC fast charger

With the 50kW DC Rapid charger both the 47kWh & 79kWh batteries can be charged to 80% capacity in 30 minutes

Best in class payload of up to 1,950kg and the same best-in-class load volumes as ICE Ducato – from 10m 3 to 17m 3

to 17m Firstly available in panel van, chassis cab and passenger configurations to follow in Q1 2021

Fiat Ducato is the best-seller in its large LCV segment in EMEA and has been on the road since 1981

Produced at the brand’s Sevel Atessa Plant in South-East Italy

All E-Ducato will benefit from the same 5-5-5 peace of mind aftercare as every Fiat Professional ICE vehicle – 5 year warranty, 5 year roadside assistance and 5 year servicing

E-Ducato battery covered by 10 year warranty

Ordering is now open with first UK deliveries expected in final quarter of 2020

Orders for the 100% electric Fiat E-Ducato are now open, priced from £47,675 excluding VAT (after the Government PiVG).

Kickstarting the Fiat brand’s foray into 100% electric vehicles, the E-Ducato large LCV receives a range of between 99 and 192 miles (WLTP City*), depending on the variant. It is congestion charge and ULEZ-exempt, making it the perfect tool for businesses in both urban and suburban environments.

E-Ducato provides a choice between two battery sizes — 47kWh or 79kWh. The 47kWh battery, alongside a 90kW motor, provides a range of up to 120 miles (WLTP City*), a maximum power of 90kW (equivalent to 122hp) and maximum torque of 280Nm at 12,000rpm. E-Ducato receives a top speed of 62mph and takes under 6 seconds to go from 0-30mph. Its impressive charging time of zero to fully charged, takes just 2 hours and 25 minutes, enabling businesses to recharge and get back on the road in the quickest time possible. The 47kWh battery is available with AC or DC charging capability.

The 79kWh battery is fused to the same 90kW motor and receives the same power and torque outputs as the 47kWh battery, however provides a longer range of up to 192 miles (WLTP City*). E-Ducato with the 79kWh battery takes just 4 hours to charge from 0-100% and is also available with AC or DC charging capability.

These figures still do not impede on the versatility of E-Ducato – it receives a best-in-class payload of up to 1,950kg and maintains the same best-in-class volumes as ICE Ducato of between 10m3 and 17m3.

Range is maximized in E-Ducato through its regenerative braking system, with the van storing energy as it is driven downhill. This ensures range isn’t wasted and is stored for when needed most.

The E-Ducato also provides the driver with three driving mode options — Normal which gives optimal balance between performance and economy, Eco for an increase in the available range by managing acceleration response in order to reduce energy consumption and deactivation of air conditioning. There is also the Power mode for facing full-load missions.

A fourth, ‘Turtle mode’, is activated when battery power reaches near-to 0% level. The vehicle alerts the user and activates a specific driving mode with strongly reduced performance to extend the remaining range

E-Ducato is available in two trim levels — standard and eTecnico — and three main configurations — panel van, chassis cab and passenger van.

The panel van is available in two different heights (2569mm, 2814mm), three different lengths (5413mm, 5998mm, 6363mm) and three different wheelbase sizes (3450mm, 4035mm, 4035XLmm). The chassis cab is offered with a choice of three different lengths (5358mm, 5708mm, 5943mm) and four different wheelbase sizes (3450mm, 3800mm, 4035mm, 4035XLmm), whilst the passenger can be ordered in one size specification seating between 5 and 9 passengers. Every configuration is available with the choice of either the 47kWh or 79kWh battery.

Standard trim level provides 5-inch touchscreen with DAB Radio and Bluetooth®, automatic climate control, tablet holder, USB charging port, fixed full width steel bulkhead, electric heated mirrors, convertors plug, LED lighting in load area, twin leaf rear suspension, lane departure warning system, advanced emergency braking, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), High Beam Recognition (HBR), Rain & Dusk Sensors (RDS), Electronic stability control (ESC) and driver’s air bag. Exclusively for E-Ducato, there is also both 7kW (with 47kWh) and 11kW (with 79kWh) on-board chargers as well as a mode 3 charging cable. E-Ducato has been engineered to be capable of charging at both 22kW and 50kW DC.

Over and above this specification, eTecnico receives 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SatNav, rear parking camera with reverse parking sensors, blind spot and rear cross path detection, embroidered headrests, front fog lights, heated electrically folding door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, leather steering wheel and chrome air vent surrounds.

Every E-Ducato receives a 12 month subscription to Mopar Connect. This smartphone application provides help 24 hours a day via its crash assistance service, to identify the impact and send the GPS position of E-Ducato to its operations centre.

Mopar Connect Theft Assistance is able to detect unauthorised towing or tampering of the device and can receive assistance from a my: Assistant operator. After having reported the theft, the operators will provide the GPS coordinates and will immobilise the engine when the vehicle stops to facilitate recovery. Roadside Assistance is also available via Mopar Connect.

Richard Chamberlain, Head of Fiat Professional in the UK, said: “Ducato will be 40 years old next year but its success shows no signs of slowing down, and in fact we are now leading with new powertrain options.

“Everyone at Fiat Professional is so proud of Ducato and what it continues to achieve, particularly at this challenging time when it’s playing such an active role with our emergency services, local authorities and logistics companies operating on the frontline.”

He added: “We are all incredibly excited about the arrival of the new E-Ducato in showrooms later this year, because we know what a brilliant vehicle it is.

“It’s no exaggeration to say E-Ducato is going to be a game changer for many thousands of our customers looking for an electric van that’s more than a match for real-world jobs whilst also making a positive step towards reducing their impact on the environment.”

Ducato turns 40 in 2021

The Ducato is approaching a key milestone of 40 years of keeping businesses moving across Europe. First launched in 1981 and now in its third generation, it is Europe’s best selling large van and one of the most versatile vans on the market and continues to go from strength-to-strength.

To date, more than 2.6 million Ducato have been produced – all at Fiat Professional’s state-of-the-art Sevel Atessa plant in South-East Italy

More than 100,000 Ducato have been registered since 2000

Parked nose-to-tail, all 2.6 million Ducato manufactured would stretch almost all the way from London to Australia

Ducato is the European market leader for motorhome conversions. Three in four of all motorhomes sold across the Continent are based on the Ducato platform.

Ducato is among the most popular base models for ambulance conversions across the Continent. In the UK alone there are currently more than 1,400 Ducato-based ambulances in service with the NHS and other healthcare providers

