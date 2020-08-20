Electrify America + Love’s Travel Stops To Build 28 EV Chargers At 7 Stations

August 20th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Electrify America is the 2nd largest EV fast charging network in the USA in terms of charge ports (only trailing Tesla) and the 4th largest EV fast charging network in the country in terms of charging stations (behind Tesla). This week, Electrify America announced that it will install 7 new charging stations with a total of 28 charge ports at Love’s Travel Stops location in the US.

The 7 new charging stations will be located in 6 states — Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Florida, New York, and Arizona. They will be installed and ready for customers use in early 2021.

“As we continue building charging stations at accessible sites, Love’s Travel Stops was a perfect fit because of its convenient locations near major highways,” said Rachel Moses, senior manager for site acquisition, development and strategy at Electrify America. Indeed — charging infrastructure is critical for electric vehicle (EV) road trips, and even for regular use for people without home or workplace charging (like me), but stations are 10 times better if they have a nice place to grab some food.

“Providing EV drivers with the opportunity to charge their vehicles at Love’s locations will help instill confidence for longer interstate trips, and can encourage more consumers to consider making the switch to electric,” Moses added.

Depending on the station, max power output at the new chargers could be as low as 150 kW (which is still superfast) or 350 kW (extremely super fast and capable of adding 100 miles of driving range in 5 minutes).

If you, like me, are extra curious about the new Electrify America charging stations at Love’s Travel Stops, here are the precise addresses:

Now Open at Love’s Travel Stops:

Oklahoma – 901 N. Sheb Wooley Ave., Erick, Oklahoma 73645

– 901 N. Sheb Wooley Ave., Erick, Oklahoma 73645 New Mexico – 1900 S. Mountain Road, Tucumcari, New Mexico 88401

– 1900 S. Mountain Road, Tucumcari, New Mexico 88401 Utah – 1915 S. State St., Salina, Utah 84654

– 1915 S. State St., Salina, Utah 84654 Florida – 45000 U.S.-27, Davenport, Florida 33897 (just outside of Disney World)

– 45000 U.S.-27, Davenport, Florida 33897 (just outside of Disney World) New Mexico – 1028 N.M.-156, Santa Rosa, New Mexico 88435

Coming Soon to Love’s Travel Stops:

New York – 2 Industrial Park Drive, Binghamton, New York 13904

– 2 Industrial Park Drive, Binghamton, New York 13904 Arizona – 760 S. Quartzsite Ave., Quartzsite, Arizona 85346

As always, you can look for stations on the Electrify America website: electrifyamerica.com/locate-charger.

Electrify America’s 10 Year Quest

In case you are new to the EV or EV charging world and are now curious what it is, here’s a quick primer: Volkswagen used cheating devices to scam governments and buyers regarding diesel vehicle emissions. It got caught and got fined billions of dollars. As part of the punishment, and in order to help remedy the negative environmental effects, $2 billion had to be put into Electrify America over the course of a decade in order to help build out an open ultrafast charging network.

“Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers by December 2021,” the company notes. “During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly.”

In addition to the fast chargers, Electrify America is one of many companies that sells home charging stations — in case you want a faster charge than you get from a normal electricity outlet.

More Love from Love’s Travel Stops

These new EV charging stations at Love’s Travel Stops could just be an appetizer. There are 520 Love’s Travel Stops locations in 41 states across the United States. Subtracting the 7 that will soon host Electrify America stations, that leaves 513 potential sites for additional stations.

Electrify America has a habit of picking a big-name partner and building out stations efficiently and quickly. It has many stations at Walmarts, for example. While Walmart isn’t my favorite place to go shopping, one great thing about it is that it has big signs and is easy to find. It also has large parking lots and there are many near Interstates. Love’s Travel Stops may not have parking lots the size of small towns, but it has easy-to-spot signs and also has many locations along popular travel routes (naturally). Furthermore, when you are tired and need to take a driving break, seeing a big heart is a nice, warm, welcoming heart is a pleasant way to end a leg of your trip and plug in.

Is Love’s really into the partnership or did it just make a deal? Well, at the moment, if you go to loves.com (I know — I want that URL), the newest Electrify America charging station dominates the screen.

I think we can confidently count on more contracts between these two partners in the future. I’m going to make a wild guess that there will be Electrify America charging stations at 100 Love’s locations by the end of 2022.

Charts via EVAdoption.com.

Related story: The US Fast Charging Landscape (Charts!)









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Send us an email: tips@cleantechnica.com