Electrify America Announces Collaboration with Love’s Travel Stops

August 20th, 2020 by Press Release

New Electrify America stations in Arizona, Florida, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Utah feature 28 chargers.

Reston, VA (August 18, 2020) – Electrify America, the largest open direct current (DC) fast-charging network in the U.S., today announced it will work with Love’s Travel Stops, the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network, to bring public ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to seven locations in six U.S. states.

The seven charging stations, located in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Florida, New York and Arizona, will have a combined 28 EV chargers and be available for public use by early 2021 – with five locations already open. The most recent Love’s station opening in Salina, Utah, helped complete a cross-country route of Electrify America chargers spanning from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C.

“As we continue building charging stations at accessible sites, Love’s Travel Stops was a perfect fit because of its convenient locations near major highways,” said Rachel Moses, senior manager for site acquisition, development and strategy at Electrify America. “Providing EV drivers with the opportunity to charge their vehicles at Love’s locations will help instill confidence for longer interstate trips, and can encourage more consumers to consider making the switch to electric.”

Depending on the location, Love’s customers will have access to chargers ranging in power from 150 kilowatt (kW) to 350 kW. Electric vehicles capable of accepting a 350 kW charge can add up to 20 miles of range per minute, helping alleviate range anxiety that many consumers associate with EV road trips. Through these installations at Love’s Travel Stops, Electrify America is helping EV drivers charge up quickly and get back on the road with confidence.

“Our goal is to provide all drivers with safe, convenient places to stop and refuel – and that includes the growing number of electric vehicle drivers,” said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’re committed to initiatives and solutions that reduce emissions, and excited to add EV charging stations at our locations.”

Electrify America charging station locations at Love’s include the following:

Now Open at Love’s Travel Stops:

Oklahoma – 901 N. Sheb Wooley Ave., Erick, Okla. 73645

– 901 N. Sheb Wooley Ave., Erick, Okla. 73645 New Mexico – 1900 S. Mountain Road, Tucumcari, N.M. 88401

– 1900 S. Mountain Road, Tucumcari, N.M. 88401 Utah – 1915 S. State St., Salina, Utah 84654

– 1915 S. State St., Salina, Utah 84654 Florida – 45000 U.S.-27, Davenport, Fla. 33897

– 45000 U.S.-27, Davenport, Fla. 33897 New Mexico – 1028 N.M.-156, Santa Rosa, N.M. 88435

Coming Soon to Love’s Travel Stops:

New York – 2 Industrial Park Drive, Binghamton, N.Y. 13904

– 2 Industrial Park Drive, Binghamton, N.Y. 13904 Arizona – 760 S. Quartzsite Ave., Quartzsite, Ariz. 85346

To view whether a station near you is open and for a full list of Electrify America station locations, visit: https://www.electrifyamerica.com/locate-charger/.

About Electrify America: Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. Electrify America also offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

About Love’s Travel Stops: Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

