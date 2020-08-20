BYD To Supply 30 More Electric Buses To Madrid’s EMT, Part Of Spain’s Largest Electric Bus Purchase

August 20th, 2020 by Press Release

As part of Spain’s largest-ever electric bus order, BYD, the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer, will supply 30 40-foot pure electric buses for public transportation operations in Madrid, the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid, (EMT Madrid) announced.

The announcement in the Spanish Capital, follows the delivery of an initial fleet of 15 BYD 40-foot models earlier in May. Officials said their new BYD buses exhibit extensive single-charge range capability, help lower energy costs and offer a stellar guarantee.

“Our first 15 BYD vehicles are performing well,” said Joaquín Bellido, BYD’s Director for Iberia. “We hope to continue to support EMT Madrid as it switches more of its fleet to electric mobility, bringing safe, comfortable, emissions-free transport for the people of Madrid.”

A portion of the original fleet of 15 BYD eBuses operate on EMT Madrid’s high frequency ‘Route 52.’ The service connecting Puerta del Sol and Santamarca. Others in the fleet are in circulation on Madrid’s new perimeter service.

Despite lockdown restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the initial 15 BYD eBuses were successfully delivered in May. The subsequent 30 eBuses will be delivered in 2021, company officials said.

About EMT Madrid: The Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid, EMT Madrid, is the public company depending on Madrid City Council which operates the surface public transport in Madrid. EMT is integrated in Madrid’s Regional Transport Consortium and operates a fleet of 2.100 buses and a network of 213 bus lines. Besides, EMT Madrid manages the public bike service “BiciMAD”, the public parking spaces, the public crane service and Teleférico de Madrid (Madrid Cable Car).









