BYD Delivered Three More K7M Buses to the Kansas City International Airport (KCI)

August 17th, 2020 by Press Release

BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced it delivered three more K7M buses to the Kansas City International Airport (KCI), the first in the nation to use battery-electric buses to serve its passengers.

The 30-foot K7M buses will serve as parking lot shuttles, bringing passengers to the airport terminals. The buses will join four other K7Ms bought by KCI in 2017.

“We’re honored that the forward-thinking leaders of KCI have once again chosen BYD buses to serve its passengers,” said Patrick Duan, BYD Vice President North America. These battery-electric buses will help keep Kansas City’s air clean and lower the airport’s operating costs and at the same time provide customers with a quiet, comfort ride.”

BYD electric buses have no tailpipe emissions, offer savings in fuels costs, and lower maintenance costs by having fewer moving parts than combustion engine vehicles. The K7M seats 22, has a range of up to 150 miles, and can be fully charged in 2.5 to 3 hours. Amenities include luggage racks for passenger use.

“The Kansas City Aviation Department prides itself in being at the leading edge in implementing the latest in environmentally responsible efforts,” said Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein. “In 1997 we deployed a fleet of the first compressed natural gas mass transit vehicles in Kansas City, and we improved upon that milestone by purchasing BYD electric buses in 2017 to further lessen fleet emissions. Those buses have performed well and we are happy to bring our fleet total to seven.”

The buses were built at BYD’s Coach & Bus factory in Lancaster, California, the first American bus manufacturing facility to have both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment. BYD’s high quality zero-emission buses not only meet, but exceed, Federal Transit Administration “Buy America” requirements, incorporating more than 70% U.S. content.

