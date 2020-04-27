Next Nissan Electric Car Revealed in Patent Filing





April 27th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

The original Nissan LEAF was one of the first pure electric vehicles available to US buyers, and it has remained one of the most successful EVs globally as well. Strangely, Nissan has waited nearly a decade to launch a follow-up act, but the wait seems like it’s nearly over. Yesterday, Cars_secrets posted new images from Japanese patent filings that seem to show the next Nissan electric car, and it’s the spitting image of last year’s the Ariya Concept crossover.

Aimed squarely at the red-hot crossover segment, a production Nissan Ariya could have three times the demand as its compact hatchback LEAF brother, and that may make it a huge it, with at least one industry expert speculating the car could sell upwards of 10,000 copies a month. That is, of course, if the troubled Japanese carmaker can — you know — actually build that many of them.











Still, production capacity will only be a problem if people want the thing– but take a look at the Ariya concept above and think about it. That doesn’t look (to me) like it would be out of place on any of America’s roads today, and that could mean that Nissan is delivering what the people want, you know? Add to that the genuinely beautiful, minimalist aesthetic of the concept car’s interior …

… and I think the Ariya could be a winner. Especially if it adds significantly to the LEAF’s 225-mile range without adding too significantly to its $31,600 base price. And, not that anyone asked me, but I think 300 miles for $39,990 is the winning formula. Maybe $41,990 for an all-wheel drive version.

What do you guys think? Is Nissan capable of delivering something like this at a price that undercuts the similar Tesla Model Y, or are we looking at something like $50,000+ if it arrives at all, let alone in sufficient numbers to make an impact to Nissan’s bottom line? Take a look at what seems to be a very concept-like production version of the upcoming EV, below, then give us your two cents in the comments.

Nissan Ariya Electric Car Patent Art











Source | Images: cars_secrets, via Motor 1.



