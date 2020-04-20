Published on April 20th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Motorcycle Market Crashing, Tesla Ventilator Review, Used Car Sales Collapse — CleanTechnica Top 20
April 20th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
This is one of the odder starts to a CleanTechnica top 20 list. We’ve got a story about the motorcycle market on top, followed by a nurse reviewing a Tesla ventilator that’s in development, followed by a report on the used car sale market. After that, things get a little more normal — solar cell research, a giant electric motor, a Tesla innovation inside its new Model Y. Unsurprisingly, there were a handful of articles about the Model Y. For the full list and to click through to any stories that intrigue you, scroll down below.
- Global Motorcycle Market Collapses As Harley Makes Deep Cuts
- Feedback On Tesla Ventilators From A Nurse
- Used Car Sales Are Collapsing — What Happens Next?
- US Scientists Create New Solar Cell That Blows Past Theoretical Limit, But Why?
- Meet The Tiny 1,340 HP Electric Motor Driving The Hyperloop
- Tesla’s Octovalve Enabled A Staggering 10% Increase In Range For The Model Y
- The Juiced Scorpion E-bike Ushers In The Return Of The (Electric) Moped
- USA Pays GM $490 Million For Ventilators, While Tesla Gets Slammed For Donating Them
- How Low Can Energy Storage Go? Lots & Lots Lower!
- Don’t Have A Mask? You Can Make One, But Use It Sparingly & Only When Absolutely Necessary!
- Homelessness To Tesla Ownership: “A Tesla Is What I Assumed 2020 Would Be”
- Financial Lifeline For Troubled Indian Wind Company Suzlon Energy Approved
- A Tale Of Two Cleanups: Oil Sands Vs Mining
- The Netherlands Considers The Hyperloop — Amsterdam To Paris In 90 Minutes
- Look Out! Floating Offshore Wind Turbines Are Coming For Your Natural Gas
- Tesla Model Y Compared To Tesla Model S
- This Is Gonna Hurt: New Community Solar Power Plan Meets Biggest US Coal Power Plant
- Life After Covid-19, Part II: Secret Renewable Energy Weapon Lurks Beneath Waters of the US
- What Will Tesla Tell Us On Battery Day?
- Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 vs. Model X vs. Model S (Long Range & Performance Trims)
