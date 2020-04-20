Motorcycle Market Crashing, Tesla Ventilator Review, Used Car Sales Collapse — CleanTechnica Top 20





April 20th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

This is one of the odder starts to a CleanTechnica top 20 list. We’ve got a story about the motorcycle market on top, followed by a nurse reviewing a Tesla ventilator that’s in development, followed by a report on the used car sale market. After that, things get a little more normal — solar cell research, a giant electric motor, a Tesla innovation inside its new Model Y. Unsurprisingly, there were a handful of articles about the Model Y. For the full list and to click through to any stories that intrigue you, scroll down below.

