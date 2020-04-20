  
   

Published on April 20th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Motorcycle Market Crashing, Tesla Ventilator Review, Used Car Sales Collapse — CleanTechnica Top 20


April 20th, 2020  

This is one of the odder starts to a CleanTechnica top 20 list. We’ve got a story about the motorcycle market on top, followed by a nurse reviewing a Tesla ventilator that’s in development, followed by a report on the used car sale market. After that, things get a little more normal — solar cell research, a giant electric motor, a Tesla innovation inside its new Model Y. Unsurprisingly, there were a handful of articles about the Model Y. For the full list and to click through to any stories that intrigue you, scroll down below.

  1. Global Motorcycle Market Collapses As Harley Makes Deep Cuts
  2. Feedback On Tesla Ventilators From A Nurse
  3. Used Car Sales Are Collapsing — What Happens Next?
  4. US Scientists Create New Solar Cell That Blows Past Theoretical Limit, But Why?
  5. Meet The Tiny 1,340 HP Electric Motor Driving The Hyperloop
  6. Tesla’s Octovalve Enabled A Staggering 10% Increase In Range For The Model Y
  7. The Juiced Scorpion E-bike Ushers In The Return Of The (Electric) Moped
  8. USA Pays GM $490 Million For Ventilators, While Tesla Gets Slammed For Donating Them
  9. How Low Can Energy Storage Go? Lots & Lots Lower!
  10. Don’t Have A Mask? You Can Make One, But Use It Sparingly & Only When Absolutely Necessary!
  11. Homelessness To Tesla Ownership: “A Tesla Is What I Assumed 2020 Would Be”
  12. Financial Lifeline For Troubled Indian Wind Company Suzlon Energy Approved
  13. A Tale Of Two Cleanups: Oil Sands Vs Mining
  14. The Netherlands Considers The Hyperloop — Amsterdam To Paris In 90 Minutes
  15. Look Out! Floating Offshore Wind Turbines Are Coming For Your Natural Gas
  16. Tesla Model Y Compared To Tesla Model S
  17. This Is Gonna Hurt: New Community Solar Power Plan Meets Biggest US Coal Power Plant
  18. Life After Covid-19, Part II: Secret Renewable Energy Weapon Lurks Beneath Waters of the US
  19. What Will Tesla Tell Us On Battery Day?
  20. Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 vs. Model X vs. Model S (Long Range & Performance Trims)

