These Compostable, Disposable Gloves Are Ready for COVID-19 Fight





April 11th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that’s now hit more than 200 countries, it’s the basics that can make the biggest difference. Staying home, obviously — but also wearing protective masks, faceshields, and gloves to help slow down the spread of the virus. That last item, gloves, is a tough one, though. Disposable gloves are recommended, but conventional nitrile or latex gloves can create a huge disposal problem. What’s needed are disposable gloves without a big carbon footprint, and a startup company called Eco Gloves may have developed just that.

Eco Gloves says its gloves, which come in individually-wrapped pairs, are made primarily of durable, “premium” cornstarches at a thickness of 60 microns. Thick enough and tough enough, the company claims, that “viruses will not be able to penetrate through our gloves. Similarly, cleaning chemicals will not compromise the material of the gloves because the gloves are strong enough. The material is designed to only degrade or break-down in a compost environment and will not degrade under normal use.”

But wait (as they say) there’s more! The gloves are said to be 100% latex and BPA- and powder-free, making them safe for most people with latex allergies. Even the individual wrappers and packaging the gloves come in are 100% compostable within just 90 days (!), as well.

So, all this is great stuff, right? If you’re like me, you’re probably ready to place an order, right? Well, here’s the bad news: Eco Gloves aren’t really for sale, yet.

At the moment, these plant-based disposable gloves are a very green (See what I did there?) startup with little more than a Kickstarter page and well-produced promo video to their credit. The gloves themselves, regardless of how great they’d be to have like, TODAY, won’t actually ship until August of 2020. That’s if everything goes according to plan, too — and plans for everyone are a bit shaky at the moment.

I know, I know. I sort of set you up for disappointment on that one, didn’t I? Give the Eco Gloves’ official video a quick watch, below, then feel free to let me have it in the comments section at the bottom of the page. While you’re there, let us know if this is a product you’d consider buying today. You know, if you could– enjoy!

Eco Gloves | Plant-based Disposable Gloves

Sources | Images: Eco Gloves, via Core77 and Kickstarter.



