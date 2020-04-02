Lamborghini Pivots to Producing Medical Gear in Fight Against COVID-19

April 2nd, 2020 by Jo Borrás

Famed Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is pivoting its manufacturing efforts from high-end exotic sports cars to something a little less expensive, and a little more valuable these days. The company is putting its workforce of engineers, fabricators, and tailors to work manufacturing surgical masks and protective plexiglass shields for use in Italy’s front-line fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This is one part of Volkswagen Group’s large, broad effort to help Europe during this pandemic.

Lamborghini’s effort is certainly not the only representation of automotive engineering and know-how being put to use to fight COVID-19, but its dependence on human labor to build its mostly handcrafted cars has made it counter-intuitively flexible. That said, the company isn’t going it alone in regards to the design and quality of these masks. Both the University of Bologna and the S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital are working closely with Lamborghini to ensure everything is done properly. “The S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects,” explains Stefano Domenicali, the Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day.”

Throughout the worst days of the pandemic and for as long as the factory is making medical equipment, Lamborghini has been lighting its historic Sant’Agata factory in the colors of the Italian flag — a further showing of solidarity between the company and the Bolognese.

Automobili Lamborghini starts production of surgical masks and medical shields for use in Coronavirus pandemic

Sant’Agata Bolognese — Automobili Lamborghini is converting departments of its super sports car production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese in order to produce surgical masks and protective plexiglass shields. The masks will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna to be used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work on this solidarity initiative will be carried out by personnel of the saddlery that produce the interiors and specialty customization for Lamborghini cars, producing 1,000 masks a day. The medical shields will be realized in 200 units a day, using 3D printers within the carbon fiber production plant and the Research and Development department.

The activity has been approved and supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region, and is taking place in collaboration with the University of Bologna. The Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences will oversee validation testing of the medical devices made by Lamborghini, prior to their delivery to hospital.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, comments: “During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution. The S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects. We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day.”

As a sign of unity and support for the entire nation facing the Coronavirus emergency, every evening Lamborghini lights up the historic headquarter buildings in Sant’Agata Bolognese, with the colors of the Italian flag.

Source | Images: Lamborghini; via Paul Tan.



