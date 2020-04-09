Tiny Electric Motorickshaw Camper May Be World’s Greenest RV





April 9th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

I’ve long held that the best way to learn to appreciate nature is to get out into it, which is why I tend to gravitate towards stories about van life and the tiny house movement. Dedicated RVs and campers, though, are troubling. Yes, you get out into nature, but with terrible MPG and the massive amount of carbon emissions that come into play making the things, is it really worth it? Do they do more harm than good? Thankfully, the camper you see here doesn’t have those problems, and it might just be the greenest RV you can buy.

It’s called the Elektrofrosch. Made in Germany on an electrified motorickshaw frame, similar to the iconic Piaggio Ape, the fold-out camper has a top speed of 25 MPH (40 km/h) and a range of about 40 miles (64 km). It also offers sleeping accommodations for two adults, and even an integrated, fold-out kitchen module to prep meals or make your morning coffee. Plus, it’s super adorable.

Tuk-tuks and motorickshaws, as these little three-wheelers are often called, have got to be my favorite way to get around. They are simultaneously goofy and terrifying to drive, in equal parts, and you never quite know if you’re going to make the next corner safely or flip over and kill everyone involved. It’s no wonder, then, that this tiny camper has me genuinely excited.

That said, with its low top speed and relatively limited range, this electric motorickshaw not going to be for everyone — and Elektrofrosch is OK with that. “People smile at it, as it looks so small, but when it comes to the facts, people tend to find it interesting,” Elektrofrosch told Lonely Planet. “There is one customer who plans to go all the way from northern Germany down to south Italy with this camper in 60-kilometer sections. This is really slowed down tourism. It lets you discover the country in way more intense way instead of if you would just rush through.”

Sounds good to me. What about you guys?

Do you think there’s any sort of market for a tiny camper like this? I think there’s about as much appeal to this as there would be bicycle camping, but maybe I’m bringing too much ‘Murica into my thought process. Check out these pictures of the little camper and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Elektrofrosch Moto-Glamper Electric Motorickshaw













Source | More Photos: Elektro Frosch, via the Manual and Lonely Planet.



