Haaks Is A Dutch Tiny House You Can Have Delivered, Or Take Out

April 4th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

With so many of us sheltering in place or locked down in our homes altogether, the tiny house thing may have lost some of its appeal in recent days. Even so, the simplicity and the “getting away from it all” vibe of the movement will always speak to people with wandering hearts, and Dutch company Haaks Campers just made it easier than ever to have your tiny house delivered wherever you want it.

Just to be clear, Haaks is marketing these things as campers first, and tiny homes — well, not. The way they see is, “at the push of a button, the HAAKS camper extends its support legs, so that the car can be driven out of it, available for day trips,” reads the Google-translated Dutch copy. “The module self-levels and the automatically extendable roof unfolds your sleeping area.” Still, it’s easy enough to imagine calling up a service and having one of these dropped off on some secluded plot of land in — let’s say Northern Wisconsin. Like, up by Oshkosh or something, am I right?

That’s not to say that Haaks doesn’t have a more “permanent” offering. They call it the Nano House, and it works in much the same way. The main difference (from what I can tell) is that it’s bigger, and requires a longer, less accessible flatbed. Because of that, it just can’t be easily folded up and moved to the next festival or campground when you’re ready to hit the road again, you know? You need that bigger truck.

Anyway, Haaks offers a number of interior configurations to choose from, as well as the ability to mix-and-match different modules to create an outdoor experience that’s unique to your wants, needs, and desires. Significantly, all the Haaks Camper models have roof-mounted solar panels to charge their compact batteries. It’s not really big enough to power things like air conditioners or microwaves, but that’s not what the Haaks is for. “The HAAKS camper is designed for more connection to the outside,” reads the website. “The back of the camper folds up for an open living space. Large windows let in a lot of light. Inside and outside are seamlessly connected.”

To me, it seems like a clean, modern design concept that could help to make campers a bit more of a Gen-X/Millennial thing, and less of a Baby-boomer/fluffy sofa and vinyl graphics crowd thing here in the US. What do you think? Is a modular, plantable camper like this something you’d go for, or would you just as soon go the Ready.Set.Van. route and just stay in the vehicle? Scroll through the Haaks’ official image gallery, then let us know what you think of this tiny Dutch camper in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Haaks Camper + Tiny House | Concept Gallery















Source | Images: Haaks Campers, via New Atlas.



