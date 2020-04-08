RAND 28′ Electric Powerboat Brings The Sexy





April 8th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

Cruising noiselessly across a calm lake used to be the lone purview of sailing boats, but the wind can be fickle and learning to sail can be annoying for those like me with short attention spans. That’s the beauty of powerboats, but the ugly side of those is the massive amounts of fuel they consume. “There has to be a better way,” I hear you say — and there is. Meet the RAND Leisure 28 electric powerboat.

Based in Copenhagen, RAND Boats invests heavily in research and development in order to, “create the best experiences at sea.” And part of that experience is the ability to enjoy the freedom and fun of boating without any of the guilt associated with operating a conventional, ICE-powered motorboat.

To that end, the RAND Leisure 28 features a sleek, Scandinavian design aesthetic and a sleek, high-performance hull made primarily out of recycled plastic. More significantly, the boat has been fitted with a fully electric propulsion system that gives the boat a top speed of 40 knots and a maximum cruising range of 140 nautical miles (which, admittedly, I had to look up).

The RAND boats are just the latest example of watersports going electric to surface in recent days. And, hopefully, not the last!

The Leisure 28 shown here is the largest of RAND’s electric powerboat offerings, and features a forward cabin with a queen-sized bed, a dedicated kitchen and bar, and seating for twelve with a big, fold-out table in a transformable sun lounge.

It’s nice, in other words. You’ll like it.

Prices for the RAND Leisure 28 start at around $174,000 based on current exchange rates, which may or may not be reasonable, compared to other electric toys like, say, a Tesla Roadster 2.0 or a Koenigsegg Gemera, you know? I genuinely don’t, because I don’t shop for boats like this in my spare time, but maybe you do? Check out the pictures from the official photo gallery, below, then let us know how you think this boat stacks up to the competition in the comments.

RAND Leisure 28 Electric | Photo Gallery

















Source | Images: RAND Boats, via Uncrate.



