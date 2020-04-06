Electric Surfboards Bring The Fun

April 6th, 2020 by Jake Richardson

With all the grim global COVID-19 news, empty grocery stores shelves, lack of N95 masks in many parts of the country, and toilet paper hoarding, it seemed appropriate to mention some future fun and happier moments that undoubtedly will occur after we get past the current pandemic. Getting out on the water at a lake or ocean is certainly an enjoyable time for many people. Being able to do so on a motorized surfboard sounds even better.

Based in Sweden, Awake makes electric surfboards that can achieve a top speed of 30 knots and provide rides for up to 45 minutes per charge. Named the RAVIK and RAVIK S, the boards can be charged in about 80 minutes and batteries can be swapped quickly between sessions for riding continuity. Brand Manager Gustav Kjellberg answered some questions for CleanTechnica about surfing electric style.

1. How long have you been making electric surfboards?

Awake was founded in early 2017, and thanks to our experienced engineering and R&D team, we launched our first board late summer 2018. Executive management has a long history of working with electrical watercraft.

2. Are the boards for both riding smooth water and waves?

Absolutely. Riding in waves can be a bit tricky, and with some experience, it’s so much fun. Riding on smooth water is just as exhilarating, while at the same time more comfortable for beginners.

3. Where are they sold currently?

Worldwide. We have customers ranging from the Philippines to Hawaii and everything in between.

4. What kind of battery is used?

Premium quality lithium batteries.

5. Is a charger included in the purchase price?

Yes, our charger tops up the battery in about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

6. Can more than one person ride or just one?

We’ve had some fun times riding two people on the same board at the same time. However, it’s not something we recommend since the boards are designed for one person.

7. What are some of the features of the new board?

The most significant difference between the Awake RÄVIK and the Awake RÄVIK S is that the Awake RÄVIK S has a more dynamic hull shape with less buoyancy. The board is a little more challenging to ride, and when you get the hang of it, you’ll enjoy tight carves and high jumps!

8. Will you continue to innovate to increase the battery life?

Awake is at its core an engineering and development company. We’re always searching for the next technological breakthrough, and we will never stop pushing the limits.

9. Are there any electric surfboard competitions yet like slalom races?

At the moment, there aren’t any official competitions for electric surfboards.

10. Is it possible to have more than one battery to extend the use of the board per outing?

Yes! Swapping out the battery pack takes less than 5 seconds. With a couple of battery packs and an extra charger, you can ride forever!





