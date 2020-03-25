Electric Vehicles Now 8% of Swiss Auto Market

March 25th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Swiss plug-in electric vehicle market rose to 8% of the overall Swiss auto market in February, led by the evergreen Renault Zoe.

The split in the plug-in vehicle market is approximately half fully electric vehicles (BEVs) and half plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) — 52% to 48% to be somewhat precise.

According to data collected by EV Volumes, the Tesla Model 3 was fairly close on the tail of the Zoe in January, but the French hatchback zipped off thanks to a nearly 200 unit advantage in February. The last month of the quarter is always the best for Tesla. Due to the 251 unit advantage the Zoe has at the moment and the coronavirus pandemic, the Model 3 has an uphill challenge to reach #1 in the first quarter, but EV Volumes expects the Model 3 to take the gold without a sweat. We’ll see.

The 8% market share is significantly above the 5.5% EV market share of 2019 — not that surprising when you look at the EV market share growth trends of other EV markets in front of Switzerland, as I noted in the previous Switzerland EV sales report.

Compared to that 2019 EV sales report, there are several models joining the top 20 so far this year. Meanwhile, well known models such as the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-PACE are surprisingly absent, especially when you consider that Switzerland is one of the richest countries in the world per capita.

Speaking of which, Switzerland clearly isn’t a typical market, with the top 20 dominated by luxury brands underneath that #1 Renault Zoe. Even so, the Hyundai Kona EV, which was CleanTechnica‘s 2019 Car of the Year winner and is the vehicle that many EV drivers in top European markets expect to buy next (not to mention the USA), is a popular option, landing itself in the #4 position among fully electric models.





At the moment, one out of every 4 EVs sold in Switzerland is either the the Renault Zoe or Tesla Model 3. The story will probably be even more lopsided (due to waves of Tesla deliveries) after March’s numbers come in.

Special thanks to José Pontes and EV Volumes for support with data in this article.

If you prefer to see the sales charts with “Others” includes, here are those:

