Tesla Model 3 vs. Electric Snowmobile Drag Race On Frozen Lake

March 10th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Originally published on X Auto.

Today it is not car against car or electric vs. gasoline drivetrain — this drag race is between a Tesla Model 3 Performance and an electric snowmobile on a frozen lake in Finland. Tesla and electric vehicle evangelist Bjorn Nyland arranged this race using his Model 3, which he calls “MC Hammer.”

The electric snowmobile in this race is called the “eSled” and has a top speed of 95 km/h (59 mph). The power of the electric sled is around 100 hp, and the total weight including the driver is around 350 kilograms (771 lb). The Model 3 Performance is packed with around 490 horsepower and the total weight with the driver is around 1900 kilograms (4188 lb). So, the power to weight ratio in both vehicles is almost the same.

Bjorn’s Tesla Model 3 Performance is equipped with snow tires, while the electric sled is purposefully built to perform on the icy and snowy terrains.

The eSled, being electric, comes with benefits like zero emissions and low noise pollution. It was built for eco-friendliness without compromising performance and agility, as the creators share in the following video.





Yes, the snowmobile won all the drag race attempts. The Tesla Model 3 Performance does 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, but I guess that isn’t true in such low temperatures and terrain (the batteries won’t warm up to provide full power and range in these conditions) It’s still impressive as a car. The eSled has skis and track instead of tires that enable it to roll faster on the icy surface.

If Bjorn had used the Tesla Model 3 snow chains for the tires, the results might have been a little different than what we just saw, but I still think the winner would be the electric snowmobile. It’s in its own uncharted territory.

