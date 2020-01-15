Win A Tesla Winter Driving Experience — On Frozen Storsjön Lake In Sweden

January 15th, 2020 by Cynthia Shahan

This March, Tesla is bringing the Model 3 and Model S to frozen Storsjön Lake in northern Sweden. You have a chance to join the crew at the Tesla Winter Experience this year every time you refer a friend to buy a Tesla. You will then be entered to win a trip to the Tesla Winter Experience in Östersund, Sweden.

The invites thus far are to Tesla owners from the UK and Europe.

Danni Efraim has a lovely and exciting video from last March of a similar event held in 2019 in Kemi, Finland, in which Danni got to drive the Teslas.

Hi @Tesla and @elonmusk! Thank you SO MUCH for the Tesla Winter Experience 2019! I made a little film about it. Also available on YouTube: https://t.co/OS4DK6b2OT pic.twitter.com/ThMixF7YCC — Danni Efraim (@TheDannix) March 26, 2019

It’s easy to want to watch more and more of these after seeing that smooth show gliding on the wintery roads.

Back in 2017, Zac & Jesse took a Model 3 — rear-wheel drive equipped with all-season tires — out for a spin in the middle of a snow storm. Check that out if you can’t get enough of this scenery.

Another fine video, from this month, comes to us from the Roadshow. The video title tells you all you need to know: “Winter driving all Tesla cars in Alaskan snow | Sideways Included.” They traveled to Alaska to make sure the Model X, Model S, and Model 3 had a chance to show their stuff on snow and ice. They displayed their intent to dispel some commons myths and show the definite prowess and safety of the Tesla EVs.

And a thank you to xautoworld for this video captured again in artistic form:





