Perovskite Solar Cells … Toyota Driving Off A Hybrid Cliff … The Boring Company’s 1st Vegas Tunnel — #CleanTechnica Top 20

February 24th, 2020  

The most popular CleanTechnica stories last week involved perovskite solar cell research and projections (a hot topic for the past few — or several — years), Toyota’s continued focus on hybrids (considered by many to be a death knell for the hybrid leader and 100% electric laggard), and The Boring Company’s first of two Las Vegas tunnels.

Prefab homes with solar power and batteries, the Tesla Semi versus rail, and Hyundai’s electric confusion were other stories in the top 20. Check out the full list below and click through to the most compelling, titillating stories that you haven’t yet read or whose comment threads you’re curious to dive into.

  1. How Low Can Solar Cells Go? Perovskite Researchers Say Down, Down, Down
  2. Toyota’s Super Secret Plan To Rule The World With Hybrid Cars
  3. The Boring Company Completes 1st Tunnel For Las Vegas Loop Project
  4. New Prefab Homes Never Need To Be Connected To The Grid
  5. Tesla Semis Are Cheaper Than Rail Enough Of The Time To Reshape Ground Freight
  6. Hyundai Gets Serious On Electric Cars — Still Does Not Understand Demand
  7. 10 Worst Things About Owning A Tesla Model 3
  8. RIP Google Makani: Perhaps The Entire Airborne Wind Energy Space Will Finally Disappear
  9. Auto Expert Says Tesla Semi Is “Pointless,” Seems To Miss The Point
  10. Tesla Employee Handbook Is Nothing Like Other Employee Handbooks
  11. Renewable Hydrogen “Gigastack” Monster Rises From UK Seas
  12. Ben Wehrman: “7 Things I Learned While Working At Tesla”
  13. Elon’s Secret Sauce
  14. Renewable Energy Developers Ready To Quit Australia Over Idiotic Government Policies
  15. NASA Images Show Antarctica’s Eagle Island Almost Ice-Free
  16. CATL-Built Tesla Model 3 Battery Pack Will Use Prismatic Cells
  17. Shell Signs PPA With Largest Storage Battery In Europe
  18. Blue Nova Launches The MegaBoy 1 MWh Storage Product
  19. Tesla Steps Into The Utility Space With New Grid Controller Patent
  20. How CATL Lithium-Iron-Phosphate Batteries Could Be Leading To 100 kWh Tesla Model 3

 
 

