Perovskite Solar Cells … Toyota Driving Off A Hybrid Cliff … The Boring Company’s 1st Vegas Tunnel — #CleanTechnica Top 20

February 24th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The most popular CleanTechnica stories last week involved perovskite solar cell research and projections (a hot topic for the past few — or several — years), Toyota’s continued focus on hybrids (considered by many to be a death knell for the hybrid leader and 100% electric laggard), and The Boring Company’s first of two Las Vegas tunnels.

Prefab homes with solar power and batteries, the Tesla Semi versus rail, and Hyundai’s electric confusion were other stories in the top 20. Check out the full list below and click through to the most compelling, titillating stories that you haven’t yet read or whose comment threads you’re curious to dive into.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







