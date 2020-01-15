Delta Flight Dumps Fuel On School Children

January 15th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

A Delta flight bound for Shanghai had to make an emergency fuel dump earlier today. That fuel rained down upon Los Angeles near a school playground. Around 40 people were injured, the AJC reports.

This is a Delta flight appearing to dump fuel over a primary school before landing in LA this morning. 70 firefighters and paramedics are on the scene assessing those affected. @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/XzWCuS4hPc — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) January 14, 2020

Delta Flight 89 had just taken off from Los Angeles when it suddenly had engine failure and had to make the fuel dump. After it made the dump, the flight returned to back to Los Angeles International Airport. The airplane fuel apparently fell on Park Avenue Elementary, which then called the fire department. At least 17 students along with 9 adults were treated as a response. The Daily Star tweeted that around 30 children were complaining of skin irritation after the fuel was dumped all over the playground.

At least 30 children have complained of skin irritation after fuel was dumped on the school's playground #LAX #Delta #DL89 https://t.co/5FywgbTZ2i — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 14, 2020

We have written at length about electric aircraft. They can’t come soon enough. Whether from Harbour Air, Lilium, Rolls-Royce, Jaunt Air Mobility, Kitty Hawk, Faradair Aerospace, Embraer, Bye Aerospace, Airbus, H55, XTI Aircraft, Eviation, Siemens, Sun Flyer, Bell, Zunum, and/or other electric aircraft companies, we need zero-emissions flight (and zero-gasoline flights) just like we need zero-emissions travel on the ground.

Perhaps we need Tesla to take on the aerospace industry. It has been brought up many times, and worth remember that Tesla cofounders Elon Musk and JB Straubel were first introduced to each other and had lunch over this topic — the idea of starting an electric airplane company. It was too early for that, but sooner or later, it has to happen, right?

Good design imo — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) May 21, 2019

Yeah, been thinking about it for a long time. Electric supersonic VTOL. Hard problem. — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) May 21, 2019

(Note that “Buff Mage” is Elon Musk’s current fake name on Twitter.)

One thing is for certain: our fossil fuel addiction is harming this planet and our own species as well as other species on this planet.

For more on electric flight, check out our electric aircraft, electric airplanes, or eVTOL archives (there’s a lot of crossover).



