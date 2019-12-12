Tesla Model Y Is Touring In Europe For Tesla’s European Technicians

December 12th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

With so much fascination around the eclectic, massive Cybertruck superhero, we almost forget that what some of us truly want is the now seemingly peaceful and placid Tesla Model Y. Softer around the corners, the Model Y offers the same high-tech software updates and is perfect for the growing green family — or, say, an interior designer who increasingly needs to walk the stylish-and-green tightrope while transporting bulky items for installations and shows.

As others have pointed out, the Tesla Model Y will be world’s safest crossover, and the quickest affordable crossover or SUV. It is a perfect family transporter.

Not long after news that Tesla Model Y production might start in Q1 2020 (really) — and following earlier news from Tesla that the Model Y is ahead of schedule — Morten Groves adds another useful news nugget:

Further info:

– Significant sales expansion especially into Eastern Europe in 2020

– Russian Supercharger network coming in 2020 as well. pic.twitter.com/A1TqRslmMA — Morten Grove 🚢 (@mortenlund89) December 11, 2019

If you’re considering the Model 3 vs. Model Y instead of the Model Y vs. the Cybertruck, read that link from Vijay and this one on Iqtidar Ali’s insights.

Hat tip and thanks once again to our valued friend Iqtidar Ali at X Auto.





