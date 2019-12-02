$79–$178 EV Lease … Tesla Cybertruck’s Enormous Implications … Potential $108/kWh Tesla Battery Pack — CleanTechnica Top 20

December 2nd, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

A whopping 14 top 20 articles last week were about the Tesla Cybertruck! I think that’s a new record for a single product. Nonetheless, quite humorously, the #1 article was about low leases for the Hyundai Ioniq Electric rather than anything about the Cybertruck. The #2 article is an epic article about why the Cybertruck is much more than it seems on the surface, and the #3 piece delves into implications regarding the low battery price Tesla seems to be showing with the Cybertruck pricing and specs.

There were a couple other battery stories, a couple other Tesla stories, and one piece on the fact that renewable energy is clear cost-competitive these days, even in some cases compared to existing fossil power plants. Scroll down below for more and to click through to any of the popular articles you missed (or just want to read again).





