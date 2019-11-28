Comparison Between Tesla Model S, Cybertruck, & Porsche Taycan

November 28th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

A comparison between the Tesla Model S, Tesla Cybertruck, and Porsche Taycan was created in an infographic shared by Twitter user Serious Callers Only. The comparison shows the difference not just in price range for these three electric vehicles, but also range and acceleration. It shows that the Cybertruck is the lowest priced of the three. That is despite its enormous size and range.

Comparison Between The 3 Vehicles

The Tesla Model S Performance version accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than 2.4 seconds and reaches 1/4 of a mile in 10.5 seconds. It has a range of 373 miles and is priced at $99,900.

Tesla’s new Cybertruck Tri-Motor AWD accelerates from 0 to 60 miles an hour at less than 2.9 seconds. It reaches 1/4 of a mile in 10.8 seconds and has 500+ miles of range. Its price is $69,900.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S accelerates from 0–60 mph in 2.6 seconds and reaches a quarter-mile in under 10.8 seconds. Its price is $185,000.

One can easily see that Tesla’s highest priced Cybertruck is the best option out of all three just based on these specs, followed by the Model S, which is the quickest of the three and less expensive than the Taycan. Compared with the Porsche Taycan, the Cybertruck is slower to 60 mph by 0.3 seconds, but we can all agree that the $115,100 in savings as well as the much longer range make up for those milliseconds.

As the graphic mentions, with Tesla vehicles, the soul is not sold separately. 😉

Why Compare Cybertruck with Taycan?

Normally, we wouldn’t compare a pickup truck with a race car, but when it comes to Tesla and electric vehicles, well, they are not your average vehicles. So, we can throw normal out the window and have some fun. Yes, the Cybertruck will make a great work truck, but it can also be so much more.

Yo @elonmusk ! Why don’t you take a @Tesla Cybertruck to the Nürburgring Nordschleife and set the fastest time for a pick up truck? pic.twitter.com/bDvjMs0dIq — Marc Klaver (@_marcklaver) November 26, 2019

The Cybertruck would definitely give the Taycan a run for its money, and who know what Tesla might figure out and implement by then? It sure would be something to see the Cybertruck on the Nürburgring competing with a Porsche.

Quickest Pickups of 2018

In 2018, HotCars listed the 20 fastest pickups and lead into the article with a quick definition of a pickup, which is basically a light-duty truck with an open cargo area. Many people use them for work, but in the ’90s that decreased to less than 15%. People started preferring them for comfort, especially if the driver is built like The Rock, as the article points out. Out of this list of 20 trucks, here are the top five fastest to 60 mph:

5. 1970 El Camino 454 SS at 5 seconds.

4. 1991 GMC Syclone at 4.6 seconds.

3. 2006 Ram SRT-10 at 4.9 seconds.

2. 2012 Holden Maloo VXR at 4.8 Seconds

1. 2015 Toyota Tundra TRD Supercharged at 4.4 seconds.

Two things we can learn from that list: 1) The Cybertruck will crush these acceleration times, at <2.9 seconds. 2) Pickup truck races don’t seem to be as popular or as frequently raced as smaller car races. Tesla’s Cybertruck will most definitely change this, and perhaps Porsche will even jump on the bandwagon and make an electric truck to compete with Tesla.



