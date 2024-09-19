Electric 3-Wheeler Sales Reach 1% Market Share In Kenya

If you have ever been to Mombasa, Kenya, and other towns in the coastal regions, such as Malindi, Watamu, Kilifi, and Diani, you may have noticed that 3-wheelers are an integral part of the transport ecosystem in the coastal region. Currently, Mombasa on its own has close to 15,000 passenger 3-wheeler units on the road with internal combustion engines, making it a key transport mode for the region.

3-wheelers are also used in other parts of the country, and 99% of these 3-wheelers are still internal combustion engine-based. Accelerating the transition to electric will go a long way in reducing emissions from these 3-wheelers, as well as reducing the noise pollution.

Number Of 3-Wheelers Registered In Kenya Each Year Since 2018

Car & General pioneered the use of 3-wheelers as taxis in East Africa. For its part, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) is a subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, as well as pioneers in the 3-wheeler electric mobility.

The share of electric 3-wheelers in Kenya’s new vehicle registrations hit 1% in 2022, and dipped slightly to about 0.7% in 2023. Car & General Trading Limited wants to supercharge the EV revolution in Kenya through the launch of two new electric 3-wheelers: Apé E-City FX Max in the passenger segment and Apé E-Xtra FX Max in the cargo segment. The new variants have a superior driving range, a 12” tire size offering better ground clearance, and excellent grade ability, among other advancements. Available as a fixed battery solution, Apé E-City FX Max and Apé E-Xtra FX Max boast of superior Italian design legacy with a new and attractive bezel and eye-catching graphics.

The new Apé FX Max range comes with advanced battery performance resulting in a longer run, enhanced earnings, and effective cost of ownership. The vehicles also have a reserve range of up to 5 kilometers to combat range anxiety. Bigger tires of 12” give drivers a better ride & handling experience, and control over rough, uneven road conditions making the journey safer as well as accessible to remote destinations. To provide better visibility and control while driving, the vehicle’s seat height has also been adjusted. Advanced telematics 2.0 gives drivers better navigation and allows fleet owners to track and manage the fleet with utmost efficiency.

Here is a summary of the specs of the two launch models for the Kenya market:

Apé E-City FX Max (Passenger Version)

145 km (± 5 km) driving range in a single charge

Top speed of 50 km/h

8 kWh lithium ion battery (51.2V)

4.4 kW peak motor @ 3,500 rpm

29 Nm peak torque

3 kW charger

Charge time of 3 hours 45 minutes

Bigger tire size — 12″

Grade ability of 20%

Warranty – 1 year

Transparent windows on the side

Telematics 2.0 (improved location accuracy, new features on mobile app for drivers & owners)

Apé E-Xtra FX Max (Cargo Version)

115 km (± 5 km) driving range in a single charge

Top speed of 50 km/h

8 kWh lithium-ion battery (51.2V)

5.5 kW peak motor @ 3,500 rpm

45 Nm peak torque

3 kW charger

Charge time of 3 hours 45 minutes

Bigger tire size — 12”

Higher ground clearance of 220 mm

Grade ability of 19%

Warranty – 1 year

Telematics 2.0 (improved location accuracy, new features on mobile app for drivers & owners)

Car & General Trading Limited has now introduced Piaggio electric 3-wheelers in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa. The Piaggio Ape Electrik vehicles were unveiled during a ceremony at the Treasury Square in Mombasa this week. The Ape E-City FX Max, for the passenger segment, was unveiled in Mombasa.

The electric 3-wheelers were unveiled by David Chesoni, the Managing Director of Car & General, and Hon Mohamed Ali Osman, the CECM – Tourism, Trade and Culture of the County Government of Mombasa.

Speaking at the launch, David Chesoni said, “Car & General is committed to its mantra of making our customers smile in every street, in every town with quality products and after-sales services. This aligns with Piaggio’s philosophy of providing path-breaking last-mile transport solutions, even as we lead Kenya’s 3-wheeler EV mission. We feel the new range is an entrepreneur’s best bet to reap maximum benefits.”

The vehicles come with low maintenance costs, a 1-year warranty, advanced technology, and a long range at 120 kilometers on a full charge. The electric 3-wheeler will definitely maximize the earnings of owners, ensuring optimum value for customers through better range, grade ability, and load-carrying capacity, as well as providing a competitive total cost of ownership. Operating the Piaggio electric 3-wheeler will save up to KSh 26,000 (US$200) per month on fuel and service. That’s a good value proposition for operators. Saving $2,400 each year will go a long way in improving the welfare of 3-wheeler operators.

Mohamed Ali Osman said, “E-mobility and green energy solutions uptake will cut down emissions thus alleviating challenges of climate change.”

The launch was attended by C&G dealers, corporate customers, financiers, local and national government officials, and industry associations, among other guests.

The Africa Electric Mobility Week is happening in Nairobi, Kenya, this week from the 17th to the 22nd of September, and therefore it is a good time to take a moment to reflect on the progress being made in Kenya’s electric mobility sector. It is a great to see all this progress in key sectors, such as electrification of public transport in Kenya. One of the other main modes people use to get around revolves around motorcycle taxis. This sector is moving along quite nicely in terms of electrification. In 2023, electric motorcycle sales were close to 4% of all motorcycles sold in Kenya in 2023. Small- to medium-sized buses (14-seater to about 36-seater) also play a major role in the Kenyan public transport sector. This sector is also making substantial progress in terms of electrification. I am excited about all of this progress. I have been covering developments in Kenya’s electric vehicle sector for over 6 years now, and it’s good to see the significant traction since then.

Images courtesy of Car and General

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy