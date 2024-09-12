BYD Closer to Becoming #1 Automaker in World Than I Thought

Last week, I wrote generally about the idea that BYD’s strong upward trend, Toyota’s seeming lack of a serious EV plan (including continued daydreams about hydrogen), and Volkswagen’s struggles in China could lead to BYD becoming the #1 top selling automaker in the world. I didn’t dive deeply into recent sales numbers because I figured we’re still a fairly long ways off from this happening even if it does happen in time. However, some reader comments pulled in sales numbers that made me realize we’re a bit closer than I thought and it’s worth starting a regular comparison of the numbers today. I’ll split this piece into two parts — top selling auto brands (with one especially notable point in bold) and top selling auto groups.

Top Selling Auto Brands in the World

First of all, these were the 20 top selling auto brands globally in 2023:

Toyota — 9,483,137 Volkswagen — 5,276,200 Ford — 4,246,000 Hyundai — 3,993,179 Honda — 3,854,000 Nissan — 3,290,271 Kia — 3,087,384 Suzuki — 3,072,824 BYD — 2,885,066 Chevrolet — 2,790,000 Mercedes-Benz — 2,491,600 BMW — 2,252,793 Changan — 1,899,382 Audi — 1,895,240 Tesla — 1,808,581 Renault — 1,570,728 Wuling — 1,351,425 Fiat — 1,350,000 Geely — 1,341,065 Chery — 1,311,361

You can see there that BYD is in 9th, and at just about 30% of Toyota’s total. But let’s keep in mind that the two brands will be moving toward each other — BYD probably won’t have to climb up to Toyota’s 2023 level to take #1.

Also clear is that if BYD continues to grow so strongly, it’s got a few automakers within its sights that it should be able to quickly pass — Suzuki for sure, Kia (though, Kia has been doing alright itself), and Nissan (which has been struggling massively since Carlos Ghosn was jailed in Japan). Beyond that, Honda and Hyundai are just about a million units ahead, and then BYD would be in 4th.

Naturally, Toyota really is far, far ahead of BYD. There’s a big mountain to climb, and Toyota would also have to roll down that mountain a good ways in order for BYD to get to the top of the podium anytime soon. Also, Volkswagen in second place there is still at twice the sales of BYD, so it’s a similar story. The difference, arguably, is that Volkswagen is handling the EV transition better, but it’s not exactly excelling there either, and it’s also rapidly losing the big Chinese auto market to Chinese automakers. (Perhaps its partnership with Xpeng will help the company stop the bleeding.)

Here’s the really inspiring point for BYD fans, though: BYD sold 342,383 vehicles in July 2024. Toyota sold 857,982. Looking at that month alone (the most recent I found data for), BYD’s sales have risen to 40% of Toyota’s sales! So, from 2023 (full year) to July 2024, BYD’s sales have gone from about 30% of Toyota’s total to about 40% of Toyota’s total. In that list above, #3 Ford’s total is about 45% of Toyota’s total. So, even if BYD isn’t close to #1 yet, it’s highly possible BYD is already closing in on a podium position. We shall see.

You may also note that Tesla is 15th on that list. Naturally, if it could return to previous growth rates, it could rapidly climb up the top 20 list as well, but its sales actually declined in the first half of 2024, so we’ll have to see where that goes.

Top Selling Auto Groups in the World

Okay, that was auto brands, but what about auto groups? Toyota gets a boost here from adding Lexus and Daihatsu, and Volkswagen gets an even bigger boost by adding several auto brands. From this data source, BYD’s numbers are the same, which surprises me since my understanding was that there were a few auto brands (like Denza) that were not included in the other numbers but should be included here. However, I’ve got to go with the official data that I’ve found.

Toyota (includes Lexus and Daihatsu) — 11,097,836 Volkswagen (includes Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Porsche, Lamborghini) — 9,240,000 Hyundai–Kia — 7,080,563 General Motors (includes Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac) — 6,200,000 Nissan–Renault–Mitsubishi — 5,649,999 Stellantis (includes Fiat, Peugeot-Citroen, Jeep, Ram, Opel–Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo) — 5,602,268 Ford — 4,246,000 Honda — 3,854,000 Suzuki — 3,072,824 BYD — 2,885,066 Mercedes–Benz — 2,491,600 BMW — 2,252,793 Changan — 1,899,382 Tesla — 1,808,581 Wuling — 1,351,425 Geely — 1,341,065 Chery — 1,311,361 Mazda — 1,244,613 Subaru — 912,452 MG — 840,000

So, BYD has a bigger hill to climb here, but it’s essentially the same story. Tesla, you’ll note, actually climbed one position despite sales being the same. That’s because Audi was right above it in the brand ranking but Audi’s total got included in the Volkswagen Group total in the #2 position here.

Returning to those July 2024 figures referenced above, Toyota Group as a whole had 924,918 sales in July 2024 worldwide, while BYD had the aforementioned 342,383. That means BYD’s sales total was 37% of Toyota Group’s sales total. It will be interesting to watch BYD’s rise and see how these totals and percentages change over time.

