OMG — Toyota & BMW Are Still Hyping A Hydrogen Future!

Well, I have to admit — I didn’t see this one coming! World BEV sales have risen to 12% of world auto sales — 1 out of every 8 new auto sales. Add in plug-in hybrids and they’ve risen to 20% of world auto sales — 1 out of every 5 new auto sales! Battery costs continue to come down, and scaling up BEV production provides economies of scale and improved supply chains that just further the competitive advantage for these increasingly popular choices. Considering all of this, considering how long it’s been since there was really some debate about which powertrain would succeed (battery-based powertrains versus hydrogen-based powertrains), and considering the fundamental reasons we used to argue for why the future was BEVs, I did not expect that Toyota and BMW would try to revive the dream of hydrogen fuel cell cars and a hydrogen economy!

But that’s just what they’re doing. “Aiming to expand the lineup of fuel cell passenger cars, Toyota and BMW are jointly developing a third-generation fuel cell system and working on infrastructure development co-creation,” Toyota writes in a press release today.

Wow, a third generation. Wait, what happened with the first two generations? Oh yeah, almost no one bought them because hydrogen-powered cars don’t make actual practical sense or financial sense!

Nonetheless … “Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and the BMW Group (BMW) signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration in the hydrogen sector, with a view to creating a hydrogen society and achieving overall carbon neutrality. Both companies will work together on the development of fuel cells system and the improvement of infrastructure.”

I’m honestly shocked. First of all, why do Toyota and BMW think it’s still worthwhile to throw money at this kind of thing? There’s no way they think they are going to create a hydrogen-based society. There’s no way they think hydrogen cars could be viable mass-market cars, right? Right?…

It almost like they’re even trolling themselves. “The two companies signed an agreement in December 2011 to establish a mid-long-term cooperative relationship in environmental technology, and have jointly advanced the development of environmental technologies, including fuel cells and sports cars, for over a decade.” They themselves are highlighting that they’ve been working together on this for 13 years. I can’t understand it. Honestly. “Sharing a common vision of ‘realizing a hydrogen society,’ the two companies will continue to accelerate technological innovation in fuel cell systems.” They really have a common vision that they think isn’t fantasy? I have a hard time believing it. And they will “continue to accelerate” this technology? Keep accelerating away! Accelerate to infinity, and beyond! As long as we’re dreaming, why not make it fly too?!

Thanks to all of this accelerating and innovating, BMW plans to release its first mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) by 2028. Stay tuned.

I do wonder where BYD, Xpeng, Zeekr, NIO, and Tesla will be by then….

If you feel inclined, you can find more hydrogen-fueled entertainment from Toyota and BMW here. It’s no joke. It’s not April Fools’ Day. But it’s pure entertainment.

