Axopar’s Unique New Electric Boat Brand, AX/E, Is Powered By CleanTechnica Favorite Evoy

Always growing, Evoy, an innovating leader in high-output electric propulsion systems, has just announced a collaboration with Axopar, the world-renowned Finnish adventure boat manufacturer, to establish the AX/E sub-brand of fully electric adventure boats. The AX/E series made its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024, setting a new standard for sustainable, high-performance boating.

CleanTechnica has long admired the work that Evoy is doing to combine technologically advanced boats with environmental preservation, keeping our beloved coasts and bodies of water pure while developing technologically superior silent boats. Evoy simplifies, streamlines, and goes greener with maritime transportation.

CleanTechnica also experienced the thrill of that technology through Jesper Berggreen. I mean, I’ve experienced electric propulsion systems in cars for many years, and a few hundred kW of instant power has not shaken my stance lately, but I was not prepared for this. So quiet and civilized at low speeds, but when you push that throttle…”

Two series-production electric boat models are available in the AX/E line: the AX/E 22, which is equipped with an Evoy Outboard Breeze 120+ hp motor system, and the AX/E 25, which is equipped with an Evoy Storm 300+ hp motor system.

“Axopar is globally recognized as a pioneer in the adventure boat segment, known for creating versatile, safe, and high-performance boats that cater to a wide range of water activities. In just ten years, Axopar has built a strong reputation with its innovative ‘one boat, one world’ concept — offering boats that are both multifunctional and accessible to adventurers everywhere,” the news release from Evoy notes.

“Our collaboration with Axopar on the AX/E line brings our vision of ‘irresistible boating’ to life — delivering an electric experience so thrilling that heading back out on the water becomes a must,” says Leif Stavøstrand, CEO of Evoy. “Axopar, the innovators of adventure boating, have set the standard in this segment. Together, we’re showing that electric boating can provide the performance, excitement, and sustainability adventure boaters demand,” elaborates Stavøstrand.

“Throughout this journey, Evoy has proven to be an ideal partner for Axopar. Together with Evoy, our mission is to inspire and drive a broader movement towards electric boating, encouraging other manufacturers to embrace electric propulsion and scale it into full serial production. We believe that electrification will evolve progressively, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of this transformation,” Jan-Erik Viitala, Founding Partner at Axopar Boats, adds.

“The AX/E 22 and AX/E 25 combine Axopar’s modular design with Evoy’s advanced electric propulsion technology, delivering emission-free boating without compromise. Evoy has brought forward two powerhouse options for the AX/E series:

AX/E 22: Equipped with Evoy’s Outboard Breeze 120+ hp motor system and a 63-kWh battery pack, this model delivers a thrilling top speed of 36 knots with a range of over 50 nautical miles on a single charge at slower speeds — ideal for day trips along the coast. Optimized for both high-speed performance and slower cruising for extended range, the AX/E 22 is designed for those who seek excitement without sacrificing sustainability. The advanced 63–kWh battery system ensures optimal energy efficiency and quick recharging, allowing for more time on the water.

AX/E 25: The larger AX/E 25 is powered by Evoy’s Outboard Storm 300+ hp electric motor system supported by a 126-kWh dual battery configuration. This combination pushes the boat to impressive speeds of over 50 knots, with a range of up to 60 nautical miles at slower speeds. The 126–kWh dual-battery setup provides longer cruising times and faster recharging. Whether you’re exploring near shore or venturing out into the open sea, this boat delivers impressive acceleration and range, allowing you to push the limits of your adventure in a high-performance, zero-emission alternative to traditional powerboats.”

The 2023 Gussies Award went to the AX/E 25 Prototype in the “Production Electric Boats: Up to 8m / 26ft” category and was described as thus: “One of the rare electric boats that you can take outside of sheltered waters due to its hull design, drivability, and impressive hull efficiency enabling higher speed and extended range with less engine power.”

Why go electric with AX/E?

The creators of these boats continuously emphasize the connection to nature and. special qualities of these electric boats for enjoying nature. “AX/E goes beyond sustainability — offering boaters a deeper connection to the water and the environment they love. With whisper-quiet operation, instant torque, and continuous power from its electric motors, AX/E provides a powerful yet serene boating experience. This innovative approach allows boaters to enjoy their surroundings without disrupting or harming the natural world they seek to explore.”

At the same time, the boats seem to have the most modern technology and are focused on providing the most convenient ownership experience. “Fast charging technology and real-time monitoring systems ensure that AX/E models are as reliable as they are smart, with over-the-air updates continually enhancing performance. AX/E takes electric boating beyond sheltered waters, making seaworthy, high-performance electric boats a reality.”

“Ten years ago, when we launched Axopar, our vision was to revolutionize the market with something genuinely unique,” says Jan-Erik Viitala, Head of Innovation and Founding Partner of Axopar. “With AX/E, we’re advancing that mission by offering a new, sustainable way to experience the water, without compromise. AX/E goes beyond electric propulsion; it’s about creating lasting memories and setting the course for the future of electric boating. Thanks to our collaboration with Evoy, we’ve elevated this vision, seamlessly merging high-performance with sustainability to deliver the best of both worlds.”

Orders for delivery in early 2025 are now being accepted for the AX/E series, which is currently on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival. To find out more about the future of electric adventure boating, visit the websites of Axopar or Evoy

If you can’t get out of the water quickly enough, take a moment to revisit Jesper’s experience. “The sun rises as the small aircraft hits the frozen ground on the small island of Florø on the Norwegian west coast. My first guess was that the name meant ‘flowery island,’ but it is actually derived from the name ‘Flora,’ which might originate from the word ‘Flóð,’ which means ‘Strong current,’ somewhat appropriate in regard to high-power electric boats. Florø is the furthest western located city in Norway, and is about as far north as Anchorage, Alaska.”

Let’s see how many of these electric boats Evoy and Axopar, or AX/E, can sell. We’ll keep you updated.

