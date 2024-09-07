Go Electric Colorado Helps Homeowners In Colorado & Around The Country Transition To Fossil-Free Buildings

I was visiting my daughter in Colorado and decided to visit the “Cars and Coffee” event in Lafayette. Although they had many interesting cars and a few interesting electric vehicles, I ended up deciding to write about a non-profit organization call Go Electric Colorado after Julia Moravcsik told me about what they do for people in Colorado and also offered to help people in other states. We at CleanTechnica have written a lot about home electrification, click here to check out some of our other articles.

What Go Electric Colorado Does

In the heart of Colorado, a movement is gaining momentum, driven by the non-profit organization Go Electric Colorado. This initiative, rooted in Denver, has set its sights on transforming how Coloradans power their homes and commutes, aiming for a sustainable, electric future. Here’s a closer look at what Go Electric Colorado is doing to make this vision a reality. Go Electric Colorado’s mission is straightforward, yet ambitious: to transition Colorado’s homes and transportation to electric power, thereby reducing reliance on fossil fuels. This shift is not just about environmental benefits; it’s also about economics. Electric appliances and vehicles promise lower operational costs over time, aligning with the state’s broader goals of reducing carbon emissions.

Grassroots Approach

The organization deploys volunteer Neighborhood Advisors who meet directly with community members. These advisors help households plan their transition to electric, offering personalized advice on everything from electric vehicle (EV) purchases to home appliance upgrades. This one-on-one interaction demystifies the electrification process, making it accessible and tailored to individual needs. Colorado has become a beacon for EV adoption, thanks in part to substantial incentives. The state now offers up to $26,500 in combined discounts for EV purchases, including a point-of-sale rebate of $6,000 through the Vehicle Exchange Colorado (VXC) program for trading in gas-guzzling vehicles. This initiative not only encourages EV adoption, but also directly addresses the issue of older high-emission vehicles by incentivizing their replacement.

Go Electric Colorado’s scope extends beyond just vehicles. They advocate for the electrification of home appliances, from heating systems to lawn equipment. This holistic approach recognizes that significant carbon emissions come from residential energy use. By promoting electric alternatives, the organization aims to reduce these emissions, contributing to Colorado’s climate goals.

Education

Education is at the core of Go Electric Colorado’s strategy. They host webinars and provide tools like the Rewiring America Personal Home Electrification Planner, which helps homeowners visualize and plan their electrification journey. This educational push is crucial, as understanding the benefits and logistics of going electric can be daunting for many.

The impact of Go Electric Colorado’s efforts is not just environmental, but also economic and social. By reducing energy costs, it potentially alleviates financial burdens, especially for low-income households. Moreover, the push towards electric solutions could spur local job growth in related industries, from installation to maintenance of electric systems.

Looking ahead, Go Electric Colorado’s vision is aligned with Colorado’s ambitious target of having nearly a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. This goal, supported by state policies and incentives, underscores a collective commitment to sustainability, where organizations like Go Electric Colorado play a pivotal role in grassroots mobilization.

I found another short video that has more info that has more details of their home electrification work.

Conclusion

Go Electric Colorado represents more than just an environmental initiative; it’s a community-driven movement towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. By empowering Coloradans with knowledge, incentives, and direct support, they’re not just promoting electric vehicles or appliances; they’re fostering a cultural shift towards sustainability. As Colorado continues to lead in EV adoption, organizations like Go Electric Colorado will be crucial in ensuring this transition is inclusive, informed, and impactful.

If you want to take advantage of my Tesla referral link to get Reward Credits, here’s the link: https://ts.la/paul92237 — but as I have said before, if another owner helped you more, please use their link instead of mine. If you want to learn more about Tesla’s new referral program (August 2024), Chris Boylan has written an excellent article on it.

Disclosure: I am a shareholder in Tesla [TSLA], BYD [BYDDY], Nio [NIO], XPeng [XPEV], NextEra Energy [NEP], and several ARK ETFs. But I offer no investment advice of any sort here.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy