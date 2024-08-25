Save $1,000 on a New Tesla Car with Revived Referral Program

When Tesla discontinued the referral program earlier this year, Elon said it would be back. Yesterday the company made good on that promise, and now Tesla car buyers can save $1,000 on a new Tesla car purchase when they use a referral code or referral link. The referrer gets a $500 credit toward merchandise in the Tesla shop, a new car purchase or even service or maintenance performed at a Tesla service center.

As the company did previously, Tesla has included a cap on the number of referrals a Tesla owner can make in the new program. Only the first 10 referrals from a single person will earn the buyer and the referrer the referral reward in a calendar year. And while a referrer can refer up to 10 buyers per year (and the buyer will get the credit), the company is capping the number of referral rewards for the referrer at 10 referrals “per lifetime.” Tesla has been known to modify the terms and conditions of its referral program without warning or notification, so it’s best to check the “Terms and Conditions” page on the Tesla web site for details.

As a regular referrer myself, I will say it’s nice to see that the referral rewards can be applied toward actually useful things like a new car purchase, Tesla merch or even service and maintenance expenses. I still have a chunk or Reward Credits from the previous version of the program that I haven’t used yet, but I expect these new referral credits will come in handy in the future. Referral Rewards do currently expire 1 year after they are earned.

Is the Tesla CyberTruck, Roadster or Tesla Solar Eligible for the Discount?

The currently referral reward only applies toward the purchase of a Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X or Model Y. The Model 3 was previously ineligible for referral bonuses (with the redesign) but it is again eligible for referral rewards in the new referral program. The Cybertruck and Roadster are not currently eligible for rewards. An owner of a Tesla Cybertruck is eligible for the referral program and can earn rewards by referring friends and family to buy a Model S, 3, X or Y using his or her referral code or referral link. Tesla has not included any rewards for purchases of Tesla solar power systems or PowerWall batteries.

Who Can Get a Tesla Referral Code or Referral Link?

Any person who owns a Tesla car and lives in a region that is eligible to earn referral rewards can refer a new customer to Tesla and get the referral reward. If you are buying a Tesla car and have a friend or family member who owns a Tesla, ask them for their referral code or referral link so you can both earn the reward bonus. Tesla customers can find their referral link in the Tesla mobile app. It’s usually a combination of the customer’s first name and 5 numbers.

What Does the Referrer Get?

The Tesla customer who successfully refers a new person to buy a Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X or Model Y earns $500 toward Supercharging, software upgrades, merchandise, service payments or a new Tesla for each person they refer who takes delivery. They’ll also have a chance to win an invitation to an upcoming Tesla event. The referral will show up as “pending” in the Tesla app until the buyer takes delivery of his or her car. At delivery, the referral credit will be available in the Tesla app to use toward eligible merchandise or services. The first 10 people who order a new Tesla car using the referral link (per year) will receive $1,000 off their purchase price. Tesla’s referral program is currently capped at 10 referral rewards per referrer.

The Bottom Line

Tesla has never been big on marketing or advertising, but they have been effective at driving new customers by tapping into the loyalty and enthusiasm of current Tesla owners with the Tesla referral program. Despite the CEO’s online antics, Tesla still leads the automotive sector for brand loyalty, with 87% of Tesla owners saying they plan to buy another Tesla. By offering useful rewards like a discount on the purchase price of any Tesla car and even service credits and free Supercharging for current customers, Tesla should be able to stimulate sales with this revised program.

