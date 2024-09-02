Tesla Sales Now and in the Future — Slump, Plateau, or Coming Bump?

David Havasi, who worked at Tesla from 2012 to 2019 before retiring on his massive package of Tesla stock (which he held onto since 2012), and I sat down after a recent Tesla FSD 12.5.1.3 test drive to talk about Tesla sales in the US, challenges they are running into, and where they may be headed. You can listen to our full discussion (about 30 minutes long) here:

Naturally, along with a general discussion of sales, we got into the Cybertruck, the Model 3 & Model Y, robotaxis, Elon Musk’s activity on X (formerly known as Twitter), and a coming more affordable Tesla (briefly). Again, if you’re eager to hear what David and I said, go ahead and watch the video!

Note: I think the setup worked well for filming such discussions, but we’ll make a few modifications in the future — a stable resting place for the camera, trying to turn the AC on a little bit more so that we don’t start dripping in sweat, and other refinements.

If you missed the latest FSD test drive, where we also briefly discussed some of these matters, here’s that video and article (which includes an interesting reader discussion):

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy