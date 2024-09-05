Batteries Plus & Green Bay Packers Partner To Launch Battery Recycling Initiative

By leveraging the attention of Cheeseheads everywhere, a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Batteries Plus may supply a big boost for the launch of a new battery recycling initiative backed by $7 million in DOE funding.

The Green Bay Packers, with the winningest record in NFL history, has a devoted fanbase and a huge stadium, the famous Lambeau Field, so it’s kind of a no-brainer for another Green Bay organization to parter with the team, as the potential reach of that partnership is long.

Batteries Plus opened its first store in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 1988, and now has 800+ locations selling batteries, lighting and smart home products, and fixit services. Battery recycling goes hand in hand with that focus, and the company now processes more than 50 million pounds of batteries annually, including 1+ million pounds of lithium batteries. Thanks to the $7 million DOE grant, the company will now be installing portable consumer battery recycling drop-offs at its Wisconsin locations, and will also provide a presence at Lambeau Field on select game days with an interactive booth showcasing battery recycling and educating people about how to properly recycle batteries.

“This grant is a pivotal step in our mission to make battery recycling accessible and mainstream. By eliminating recycling fees at our stores and developing advanced recycling workstations, we’re removing barriers and making it easier for consumers to do their part in preserving both our natural resources and the strength of our domestic supply chain. We’re excited to partner with the Department of Energy and the Green Bay Packers to bring this important message to a wider audience.” — Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus

With wide-scale electrification happening across a wide range of industries and activities, and batteries playing a large role in that, recycling those batteries is a huge piece of the sustainability puzzle, and businesses like Batteries Plus and its recycling partner can help lead the way through consumer education and awareness campaigns. With the Packers onboard as a partner, that adds other incentives, such as drawing more students to participate in recycling contests launched at local schools, in which the winning class will be awarded “an exclusive Lambeau Field experience.”

Battery recycling isn’t very exciting, for the most part, but an effective and efficient nationwide battery recycling infrastructure really could be a key element in achieving true energy independence, as noted by the US Energy Secretary at the press conference announcing the partnership.

“This is a huge step in American energy independence and building a full American supply chain. We need to be extracting the critical materials in these batteries in a responsible way by recycling the materials we already have in our system. Partnering with Batteries Plus and a great football team like the Packers will create this cycle.” — Secretary Jennifer Granholm

In related news, if you’re curious about having a clean tech business of your own, Batteries Plus has a franchise model, and the company recently announced that it is offering “an incentive package worth more than $107,000 to new franchisees who commit to opening at least one store before the end of 2024.”

