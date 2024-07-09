Biden-Harris Administration Announces $14 Million to Increase Domestic Battery Recycling

Funding from President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda Encourages Consumers to Safely Dispose of Used Batteries, Creating a Recycling Ecosystem that Boosts the Domestic Battery Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $14 million to increase consumer battery recycling and create a more sustainable domestic battery supply chain. Supported by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and managed by DOE’s Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains Office (MESC), the selected projects will provide over 1,000 collection points across the country for spent batteries from consumer products, allowing consumers easy and free access to turn in old batteries and battery-containing devices and reduce e-waste. President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is building domestic supply chains from research, to manufacturing, and building a domestic recycling network to provide a diverse and robust material source for batteries.

“Did you know that President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is helping consumers play a pivotal role in our national security?” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “With hundreds of drop-off points across the country, we’re making it easier to recycle batteries from old cellphones and laptops — in-turn allowing us to reuse the critical minerals we would normally source from China for new clean energy manufacturing. At DOE we’re excited to help create a circular, sustainable domestic supply chain.”

Recycling spent batteries provides our domestic industry with additional sources of necessary materials to make new batteries or other products, and retailers can play a vital role in making recycling accessible and easy for consumers. Consumer products including rechargeable batteries, cell phones, laptops, vacuums, and smartwatches contain critical minerals and materials such as nickel, lithium, and graphite that can be reused across the clean energy sector. Once batteries are no longer usable, consumers need places to deposit their spent batteries. Retailer store fronts visited by consumers are prime locations for battery collection points and in turn can promote more business for retailers.

Staples U.S. Retail, and battery retailer Batteries Plus were selected to receive over $7 million each to install portable consumer battery recycling drop-offs at their stores. The two companies will create over 1,000 new drop-off locations across the nation, many that will be located in disadvantaged communities. This program advances President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which set the goal that 40 percent of the overall benefits of Federal climate, clean energy, and other covered investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time. Learn more about the MESC mission to strengthen and secure manufacturing and energy supply chains needed to modernize the nation’s energy infrastructure and support a clean and equitable energy transition.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy