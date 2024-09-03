Australia Post Adds 175 UBCO Electric Motorcycles To Its Delivery Fleet

Australia Post is adding 175 UBCO Duty electric motorcycles to its mail fleet, building onto its existing delivery fleet that already includes some 5,000 electric vehicles. These e-motorbikes will be put into operation across all states and territories in Australia, with the intent of expanding Australia Post’s ability to deploy electric delivery vehicles on routes that had previously proved challenging for its 3-wheeled electric vehicles, and helping to set the bar for sustainable motorcycle deliveries in the country.

The addition of these UBCO Duty e-motorcycles to the Australia Post mail delivery fleet will have a number of benefits, including reduced air pollution due to the vehicles’ zero tailpipe emissions, reduced operating costs due to the higher energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs, and reduced noise pollution due to the much quieter nature of electric drivetrains.

“This is a pivotal moment for Australia Post and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking technology. This new fleet allows us to electrify a broader spectrum of routes, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and further advancing our sustainability goals. We are proud to integrate cutting-edge solutions that benefit our team members, our customers and the environment.

“This new fleet of electric motorbikes demonstrates how environmental benefits can be achieved while improving safety for our people and maintaining exceptional customer service.” — Paul Graham, Australia Post CEO and Managing Director

UBCO worked with Australia Post beginning in 2022 to take its existing 2X2 platform as a starting point and develop it into a new model that would meet the criteria necessary to begin replacing some of its current street delivery fleet of some 5000 Honda CT110 motorbikes. The new model needed to be a rear-wheel drive bike with a max speed of 85 m/h and a range of about 100 kilometers, and capable of traversing both rural roads and urban streets. UBCO was able to produce a version for Australia Post to begin mail delivery field trials with in mid-2023, and after rider feedback and the learnings gleaned from those trials, the end result was the new UBCO Duty model.

UBCO says its new Duty model is “Designed and tested for the rigorous demands of high use fleet applications with net zero operational emissions,” and “perfectly suited to a variety of legislative requirements and delivery routes — paved or unpaved.”

“We have steadily been trialling electric fleet solutions since our humble beginnings a decade ago on a New Zealand farm.

“Our latest model, the UBCO Duty, is tailored for companies seeking efficient, low-emission delivery options. By partnering with Australia Post, we’ve developed a vehicle that meets the rigorous demands of high-use delivery, while reducing environmental impact and operating costs. We’re excited to work with Australia Post as they roll out this new fleet.” — Oliver Hutaff, UBCO Chief Executive

Australia Post signed a contract committing to an initial order of 175 Duty motorcycles from UBCO earlier this year, and says that those new electric delivery vehicles should be deployed out on the roads in Australia within the next month. Learn more about UBCO’s electric fleet options here.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy