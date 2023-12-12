UBCO’s All-Wheel Drive Electric Bikes Are Built For Off-Road Adventures

UBCO’s electric motorbikes, which seem to fall somewhere between a super rugged electric bicycle and a small motorcycle, aren’t for everyone. But if you’re in the market for an all-wheel drive off-road adventure vehicle that is silent and emissions-free, whether for hunting, camping, farm and ranch chores, or maybe just scooting around in the backcountry, these bikes are built to perform.

The UBCO 2×2 line of electric bikes aren’t your run-of-the-mill pedal-assist e-bike, as they are strictly throttle-driven, and with 1000W motors in both the front and rear wheels, they are designed to travel across and through all kinds of terrain. Originally developed nearly 10 years ago to be “the most efficient and practical electric utility bike to work New Zealand’s tough terrain,” the UBCO 2×2 lineup is now in its 5th generation, and is available in the US, Europe, and Australia. And while these bikes are priced significantly higher than your average electric bike, they are also designed to be extremely rugged, and powerful enough to tackle some very challenging terrain.

The bike that originally caught my eye was the UBCO 2×2 Hunt Edition, as it is deer and elk season in my neck of the woods, and I was looking at options for efficient transportation and hauling of gear into the backcountry, and then hopefully meat back out to the road. One of the big advantages of an electric motorbike like this is its silence when compared to ATVs or side-by-side UTVs, as well as the ease of use and operation for the average person when compared to horses or mules, so even though the carrying capacity of 330 pounds is less than that of most ATVs or a pack horse, it’s well worth considering as an option. And with a top speed of 40 mph, front and rear cargo racks, a front bow or gun mount, and a center storage are with MOLLE panels on the outside, it looks capable of effectively hauling all the gear needed for a successful hunt.

The UBCO 2×2 is also available in an Adventure Edition, a Special Edition, and a Work Edition, but they all have a low center of gravity, front and rear adjustable suspension, regenerative braking, multiple attachment lugs for gear and cargo, headlights, and are cheaper to run and easier to maintain than a gas-powered motorbike. Depending on the model, they can be run off-road or on the road (registration may be required for on-road riding), and they have an estimated range of about 75 miles between charging, which takes about 4-6 hours. Plus, unlike a traditional motorbike, there is no transmission, so new riders don’t need to learn how to handle a clutch and shift gears.

All of the UBCO bikes are currently on sale at $500 off (plus free shipping), and are priced at $3499 for the Work Edition, $4499 for the Adventure Edition, $5999 for the Hunt Edition, and $6499 for the Special Edition. You can see the full specs of each on the UBCO website, and if you end up buying one through our referral link, you’ll get an additional $250 off.

