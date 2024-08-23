Any Chinese Speakers Here? Xpeng MONA M03 Launch in a Few Days

36 seconds ago
Xpeng is preparing to launch its next electric vehicle model, the MONA M03. This will be done at a big 10-year anniversary gala for the company in a few days.

I, and I assume many of you, would like to watch the launch event and learn about the details of the new all-electric hatchback coupe. However, I just discovered that the English version of this EV launch will come several days after the Chinese version.

The details are below, but my request for today is to just find out if there is anyone here who speaks Chinese (I assume Mandarin) and could work with us on some live translations of the presentation and details so that we don’t have to wait 6 days to fully enjoy the launch event.

Let us know!

For now, here are the event details:

Chinese Live Broadcast
7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 27, Beijing Time (GMT+8) or 7:00 AM US Eastern Daylight Time
XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE CHINESE

English Replay
8:00 PM, Monday, September 2, Beijing Time (GMT+8) or 8:00 AM US Eastern Daylight Time
XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE ENGLISH

For now, here are some early pictures of the Xpeng MONA M03:

