Xpeng Mona M03 Arriving to Keep Xpeng’s Sales Streak Going

Xpeng has seen its sales grow nicely in the past several years, and a good part of that comes from rolling out new, attractive models of different types regularly. You’ve got the P7 sedan, the shorter and more affordable P5 sedan, the G9 SUV, the G6 and G3 crossover, and the X9 minivan/MPV. Now, Xpeng is ready to take its next step forward and it has started production of the M03. The announcement was made on Xpeng’s Weibo account.

The M03 has got to be my favorite Xpeng vehicle now. This is the first model in a new Mona lineup from Xpeng. Deliveries are supposed to begin by the end of the month. The model was revealed just about a month ago, on July 3.

“The electric vehicle (EV) maker began accepting reservations for the Mona M03 at 10 am Beijing time on August 8, with customers paying a RMB 99 ($13.80) deposit to receive a RMB 3,000 discount on the purchase of the car,” CnEVPost writes.

Two single-motor versions of the M03 are available, one with a 140 kW motor and one with a 160 kW motor. BYD’s FinDreams Battery is supplying the lithium-phosphate batteries.

But, most of all, it’s a hot looking liftgate!

Xpeng should have another hit on its hands with the M03 in my opinion. And it’s a great time for it. Xpeng is on the back of a sales streak. The company has seen its sales grow for five straight months, not just year over year, but also month over month. In June, Xpeng scored 11,145 sales. That brought the total for the first 7 months of 2024 to 63,173. Now, the sales might just keep growing anyway, but with the M03 arriving, that gives a significant boost that should guarantee continued sales growth throughout the rest of the year. That’s my thought, at least. We’ll see what happens. First, of course, Xpeng has to ramp up production of the M03, which can always be difficult with a new model, and then we have to see what kind of peak and steady-state consumer demand there is for the new electric liftback.

