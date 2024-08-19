Greenspoon Partners With Roam To Launch Faster Deliveries In Kenya Using Electric Motorcycles

Roam and Greenspoon have partnered to offer sustainable deliveries and support local farms. Greenspoon customers get orders in under 99 minutes with the Roam Air electric motorcycle, down from 3 hours.

Five years ago, we covered Greenspoon’s journey to electrify its fleet of vehicles. Kenya’s first artisan online food store was one of the very first fleet operators to introduce electric vehicles to its fleet. At the time, Greenspoon had just introduced the Nissan e-NV 200 to its fleet of delivery vehicles by partnering with Driveelectric, a Kenyan e-mobility solution provider. By adding the e-NV 200s to its fleet, Greenspoon also increased the share of electric delivery vans to its fleet to over 50%. Five years later, Greenspoon is introducing more electric vehicles. This time, Greenspoon is adding a fleet of electric motorcycles in partnership with Roam, one of Kenya’s leading electric mobility companies.

Greenspoon’s online retail store specializes in organic food, and launched this exciting partnership to offer a fully sustainable food delivery service. Kenya’s grid is powered by close to 90% renewables, and onsite solar also ensures that the fleet of vehicles is charged with predominantly renewable energy. This collaboration, which is part of GreenspoonGo, its super speedy delivery service which was launched in February 2023, is set to redefine the food delivery experience in Kenya by combining the efficiency of the Roam Air electric motorcycle with Greenspoon’s commitment to fresh, local, and sustainable produce. Greenspoon customers will now enjoy ultra-fast delivery with Roam Air, which promises to deliver orders in under 99 minutes, a significant improvement from the previous delivery time of up to 3 hours, allowing customers to get their pantry essentials and fresh produce faster.

Roam says the Roam air was designed for high efficiency and durability. The Roam Air features a waterproof storage tank and a strong frame that will make up to 15 Greenspoon customer orders daily. Its removable dual battery system and portable charger allow Greenspoon riders to charge at any power outlet, including their warehouse, minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous operation. Greenspoon will offer three batteries for each Roam Air, which is equal to a range of over 225 km when all are fully charged, enabling riders to complete up to 195 orders daily.

With the improved delivery time, Greenspoon is aiming to serve more customers, as they are currently serving over 3,500 customers who order through the mobile app and website. With zero emissions and a capacity to carry up to 220 kg, the Roam Air is the ideal choice for a sustainable delivery solution that aligns with Greenspoon’s mission of reducing carbon footprints and supporting local farmers and artisans. GreenspoonGo consolidates orders going to the same route whenever possible to further reduce the carbon footprint.

Elijah Karanja, Greenspoon’s Operations Manager, commented, “Roam and Greenspoon is a match made in heaven for going green for the world. Here’s to a net zero future.” Dionne Getata, Roam’s Sales Operations Manager commented, “Our partnership represents a shared commitment to creating a healthier, more sustainable planet. By leveraging the latest in electric motorcycle technology, our partnership is helping to reduce carbon emissions and provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional delivery services.”

Here is a summary of the specs of the Roam Air:

Peak torque: 58 nm

Top speed: 90 km/h

Acceleration 0-60 km/h: 6.9 sec

Range: 70 km per battery pack, depending on riding behavior

Battery capacity: 2x 3.24 kWh

Payload: 220 kg

Weight: 129 kg single battery, 149 kg dual battery

Other key features:

Removable dual battery solution

Driving modes: Eco, Standard, Power, Sports, Reverse

Increased carrying capacity on subframe

State-of-the-art software and onboard telemetry

Improved screen user interface with better visibility

Storage compartment

Fleet management functionality

I am excited about this. It’s good to see that companies such as Greenspoon that led the way in Kenya by introducing electric vehicles to its fleet 5 years ago continue to add more EVs. There is a wider selection of EVs now on the global market, and more importantly there is a growing range of locally built electric vehicles such as the Roam Air. Exciting times ahead.

Images courtesy of ROAM

