Eddie Murphy’s “Candy Cane Lane” Supported By Mobile Batteries, Safe EV Batteries — EV & Solar News Roundup

From mobile batteries supporting the new Eddie Murphy movie, Candy Cane Lane, to a battery first in safety testing, below is a roundup of battery news and solar energy news for you to enjoy.

Batteries

Sienza Energy, a Caltech-incubated battery company addresses battery safety for the EV market

“Sienza Energy, a Caltech-incubated battery company that is backed by Los Angeles-based philanthropist Patrick Soon-Shiong, demonstrates how its unique and proprietary 3D nanostructure addresses the global EV market’s safety concerns.

“Dr. Azin Fahimi, the CTO of Sienza Energy stated: ‘Our 3D nanostructures improve heat dissipation, preventing localized hotspots and reducing the risk of thermal runaway. This makes Sienza’s batteries safer and more reliable in operation.'”

Holden Municipal Light Department, Lightshift Energy, and MMWEC unveil battery storage project in Holden, MA to strengthen community energy

“Developed in partnership with the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC), the 5MW/22MWh battery project will charge during low-cost periods of low energy demand, and discharge during higher-cost peak demand periods. This peak-shaving approach enables significant energy savings and environmental benefits for HMLD customer.

“‘We are proud to be able to provide the citizens of Holden reliable energy at competitive rates, while staying ahead of state goals to advance non-carbon-emitting power generation,’ said Barry Tupper, General Manager at HMLD. ‘We see battery storage as a key solution to mitigating the impacts of rising capacity and transmission costs for our community. Thanks to Lightshift and MMWEC, we are projected to save our customers at least $10 million throughout the lifecycle of the battery energy storage facility at the Chaffins Substation.'”

Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy, slashes 4,000 lb of CO2 with mobile clean energy batteries

“Moxion Power, a California-based manufacturer of clean, mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) technology, has teamed up with Amazon MGM Studios to reduce emissions on film and television productions. Through the use of Moxion, the set of the holiday film, Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy, averted over 4,000 lb of CO2 emissions by replacing nearly 190 gallons of diesel fuel with clean energy.”

Chemours opens state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Center to accelerate the evolution of electric vehicle batteries

“The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), a global leader in delivering innovative performance chemistry, today announced the opening of the Chemours Battery Innovation Center (CBIC), a first-in-its-class laboratory facility located at the Chemours Discovery Hub in Newark, Delaware. A multi-million-dollar investment, the CBIC supports the testing and scaling of next generation battery technologies, to enable more sustainable, cost-effective, energy-efficient, and high-performing batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs).”

SES AI’s 100Ah lithium-metal battery is the first to successfully pass the global electric vehicle safety standard GB38031-2020

Solar

Avangrid and Statkraft sign second virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) in the past 9 months

“Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, and Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, today announced the signing of a short-term Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) for energy from Avangrid’s 35 MW Casselman wind farm in Pennsylvania. This marks the second such deal between the two companies within the past nine months as they strengthen their growing relationship in the United States.”

Silicon Ranch energizes 1st utility-scale solar project in Alberta’s industrial heartland

“Silicon Ranch, one of the largest independent power producers specializing in solar energy, agrivoltaics, battery storage, and carbon solutions in the U.S., today announced that its Scotford Solar Farm has reached commercial operation near Edmonton, Alberta in Canada. The 58-megawatt (MW AC ) facility—the largest behind-the-meter solar project in Canada—has the ability to supply Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park, Scotford with enough renewable energy to power approximately 20% of the refinery’s energy needs for the next 25 years and provide 100% of its electricity needs at peak capacity.”

ComEd and Metropolitan Mayors Caucus award 25 grants to help northern Illinois communities enhance public safety, power clean energy projects

“ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus (MMC) are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Powering Safe Communities grant program. This year, the program awarded over $185,000 in grants across ComEd’s northern Illinois service territory. The grants, worth up to $10,000 each, are awarded to projects that support municipal public safety and clean energy initiatives, with a focus on electrification projects that can reduce carbon emissions, improve public health outcomes and advance community resiliency.”

Tigo Energy presents the 800W MLPE and the installer service program for LATAM at the Intersolar South America fair

Also see our EV news roundup from today: All-Electric (Vintage) Bronco from Kindred, Polestar 3 Production in USA — EV News Roundup.

