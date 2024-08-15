All-Electric (Vintage) Bronco from Kindred, Polestar 3 Production in USA — EV News Roundup

Polestar 3, a luxury SUV from the well known EV brand, is now being manufactured in South Carolina. This is Polestar’s first offering made in the United States. Elsewhere, Kindred Motorworks presents the zero-emissions vintage Bronco. With modern all-electric torque and efficiency use of energy, one can enjoy that vintage ambiance in a whole new way.

Electric Vehicles

Kindred Motorworks Bronco EV unveiled in Monterey

“Bay Area producer of modernized vintage vehicles, Kindred Motorworks, kicks off Monterey Car Week by unveiling its long-awaited EV Bronco at Hagerty’s prestigious Motorlux event. Orders may be placed at the KindredMotorworks.com.

“The Kindred EV Bronco joins the conventionally powered Kindred Bronco Heritage and Trail editions, and is the first fully electric Kindred vehicle that will be delivered to customers. Moving forward, all new Kindred Motorworks models will be EVs, as previewed by the upcoming Kindred EV VW Bus and Kindred EV Chevy 3100 pickup.

“‘We are so proud to showcase our EV Bronco here in Monterey,’ said Kindred Motorworks founder and CEO, Rob Howard. ‘Customer enthusiasm for it has been high from day one. Now, after years of in-house development, we’re getting ready to put it into production alongside our conventionally powered Broncos at our Mare Island facility.'”

Polestar 3: Manufactured in the USA

“A significant milestone in our journey begins today: the start of production for our luxury SUV, Polestar 3, in Ridgeville, South Carolina. This marks the first time a Polestar vehicle will be manufactured on American soil, and it’s a development that’s as much about our future as it is about serving our customers today.”

Shanghai to fully switch to new energy buses, taxis by 2027

“Shanghai is set to overhaul its bus and taxi services, completely switching to new energy vehicles (NEVs) by the end of 2027, according to the city’s latest work plan update concerning transportation infrastructure and equipment.

“2024 to 2027, Shanghai plans to replace over 9 percent of its total public buses and taxis with NEVs annually on average. It is estimated that the city will introduce a total of 6,200 NEV buses and 11,000 NEV taxis during this period.”

Togg begins testing new electric fastback Sedan T10F

“Turkish electric car producer Togg said Thursday that engineering tests have begun on its fully electric fastback sedan at accredited centers in Türkiye and abroad.

“The company is working tirelessly to bring the car, which was previewed on Dec. 27 and introduced under the name T10F, to users, said Togg’s Chief Executive Officer Mehmet Gurcan Karakas.

“Previously, Togg introduced the country’s first electric vehicle prototype, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), in December 2019.”

Providing more details on the EV’s launch, Karakas added: “We aim to launch the T10F in the first quarter of 2025 and collect pre-orders. Starting from April, we will bring our new smart device to our users starting from Türkiye.”

Aviation

Future Flight Global announces planned purchase of up to 116 Archer Midnight aircraft worth up to $580M

“Archer Aviation Inc. and Future Flight Global (FFG) today announced an agreement focused on the deployment of electric vertical take off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) services across top global markets.”

Paris sets the stage for eVTOL operational validation

“Volocopter, the pioneer of sustainable air mobility, successfully completed a crewed test flight at the Aerodrome of Saint-Cyr-l’École, the first bespoke commercial vertiport for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) integrated within Volocopter’s approved flights routes in Paris. This flight initiated the eVTOL operational validation phase, a critical step to making electric flights a norm in the city and beyond. The commencement of this phase holds immense significance for the entire Innovative Air Mobility (IAM) industry, as it will generate practical knowledge for integrating eVTOLs in vertiports and airspaces in megacities worldwide.”

EV Charging

The new Zeekr 5.5C EV batteries can charge at the fastest rate in the world

Zeekr unveils upgraded EV batteries that support 5.5C ultra-fast charging.

The upgraded LFP prismatic batteries support the vehicle to charge from 10% SOC to 80% SOC in only 10.5 minutes.

The 2025 Zeekr 007 sedan will be the first model to carry the new batteries, with delivery to begin next week.

The delivery of the urban NZP will start in September this year.

“Zeekr’s upgraded EV batteries support 5.5C ultra-fast charging that allows vehicles to charge from 10% to 80% in just 10.5 minutes, removing its customers’ range anxiety.

“The new charging speed record is achieved by Zeekr’s new 007 sedan model carrying the new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and connected with Zeekr V3 ultra-fast charging piles. Thanks to the optimized materials and upgraded technology, the speed is higher than what’s achieved by existing nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries, representing the new achievement by Zeekr’s in-house e-powertrain R&D team.”

Through-pavement electric vehicle charging trial a first for London

“Residents without driveways will save around £1,100 a year compared to public charging.

“Enfield Council has launched a through-pavement Electric Vehicle (EV) charging channel pilot that will make it much easier for residents with street parking to move from diesel/petrol cars to electric.

“The pilot of the ‘Kerbo Charge’ system, which is funded by residents, will help improve air quality across the borough and reduce CO2 emissions, in line with the Council’s climate action targets for the borough to become cleaner and greener for all who live, work and study within it.

“The breakthrough EV charging channels make it possible for residents with street parking, estimated to be 60 per cent of Enfield households, to safely charge their car from their home supply which is five to ten times cheaper than using public chargers.”

EVgo announces major network enhancements across nationwide fast charging network

“Newest advancements made through EVgo ReNew™ underscore EVgo’s commitment to leading the industry amid a changing competitive landscape.”

char.gy was selected to manage the migration and take over the operation of 950 charge points across the two boroughs.

“In an industry first, char.gy migrates and integrates established EV charging Infrastructure in Richmond and Wandsworth, expanding its own network by a third.

char.gy was chosen by Richmond and Wandsworth councils for their technical expertise to manage the network transition, becoming a new partner in operating the network.

The partnership between char.gy and Richmond and Wandsworth councils illustrates a valuable new avenue for councils nearing end of contract: migrating their existing infrastructure instead of renewing or replacing it.

Proving this concept offers greater flexibility for councils, ensuring service continuity and enhancing service quality through competitive network operation.”

Battery Swapping

Mooving, HPCL Partner to set more than 22,000 battery swapping stations

“Under the partnership, Mooving will get access to 22,000+ HPCL retail outlets across India to install its automated swapping stations, marking a significant advancement in the country’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.”

