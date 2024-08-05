XPeng On A Roll — 5 Months In A Row Of Sales Growth

Some may be claiming EV sales aren’t growing, but to that, XPeng can say: “Ha!” That’s because the Chinese “smart electric vehicle” company has seen 5 months in a row of both year-over-year sales growth and month-over-month sales growth.

With 63,173 vehicles delivered in the first 7 months of the year, 20% more than in the same period of 2023. Showing how much sales have sped up, 11,145 of those sales were just in July. That’s about 17.6% of the sales in the first 7 months of the year. It’s also an increase of 4% over the previous month.

Though, perhaps XPeng’s run of growth will end soon, as July’s total was just 1% above July 2023’s. Let’s see what August brings.

“Out of the total July deliveries, 1,459 were XPENG X9s, bringing X9’s cumulative total to 14,602 units since its launch in January this year and extending its leadership of both the all-electric MPV and three-row model segments in China,” XPeng adds.

Somewhat surprisingly, a whopping 84% of XPeng owners living in cities have adopted XNGP, the company’s self-driving software. As I noted earlier today, XPeng is now offering this feature everywhere — across China on all types of public roads and routes. “By the fourth quarter of 2024, XNGP aims to deliver a ‘door-to-door’ smart driving experience, addressing current gaps in smart driving, such as ETC toll stations on expressways, parking lots, U-turns, roundabouts, private roads in campuses, and narrow paths.”

Also, XPeng just started displaying the MONA M03 at stores in 100 cities across China. The electric hatchback couple should give the company another sales boost. Stay tuned!

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy