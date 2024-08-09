Lilium Logging More Electric Jet Sales

Lilium is one of the leaders in the electric aircraft industry, or more specifically the early electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market. It seems to have one of the more appealing and practical aircraft designs, and it is breaking through barriers (or I should say, flying over barriers) quicker. Lately, the big news is that it’s started logging sales.

Just a few months ago, the company announced that US advanced air mobility (AAM) operator UrbanLink had ordered 20 Lilium jets. At around the same time, the company also announced that it was looking to expand into high-volume production in France.

Now, the latest news from Lilium is that eVolare, a subsidiary of Volare Aviation, has signed a binding agreement to order 4 Lilium jets, and up to 16 of them. (Of course, those “up to” agreements are always funny, because it’s not like the seller won’t sell more to the buyer if they want more, but you know, it’s all in the details.) “The purchase agreements include delivery schedules, guarantees, and warranties along with deposits and pre-delivery payments. The parties have also agreed on terms for the reservation of up to an additional 12 Lilium Jet production slots for eVolare and its customers.” The two companies made an earlier agreement back in 2022, which was actually Lilium’s first binding order.

Volare is “one of the United Kingdom’s largest helicopter and private jet operators.” So, this is a big order for Lilium. eVolare plans to use the Lilium electric aircraft in the London metro area. The eVTOL aircraft will connect London with some outer cities as well as with some of the coastal areas of England.

Lilium and eVolare have also been working together on developing vertiports (landing places).

“eVolare has a vision, a detailed plan, and a great knowledge of the vertical market; their expertise helps Lilium tremendously and the partnership is bearing fruits on both ends,” says Sebastien Borel, CCO of Lilium. “The London area is a very important market and a great match for our aircraft range and capabilities. eVolare was our first customer to sign a binding order and we continue to grow together. I have no doubt that eVolare will make Lilium extremely successful in the UK.”

“It has been a great journey since our first agreement 18 months ago,” Dustin Dryden, Founder of eVolare, adds. “Lilium’s ecosystem for eVTOL operations is fantastic: between their support and services organization — Lilium POWER-ON — their regulatory support with authorities, and their experience with ground infrastructure development, we fully trust Lilium to be the best eVTOL partner and it led us to the direct purchase of 4 Lilium Jets. eVolare wants to position itself as the leader of eVTOL in the UK, managing Lilium Jets for our customers but also operating the aircraft on a scheduled or chartered basis. This is just the beginning of a major revolution in regional air mobility.”

Good progress from Lilium, it seems, which remains a leader — if not the leader — in the eVTOL industry. We’ll keep an eye out for more orders and other announcements.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy