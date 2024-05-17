Lilium Looking to Expand into High-Volume Production Facilities in France

Lilium is one of the top electric aircraft companies we’ve been keeping an eye on for the past several years. It’s always seemed to have a pretty sensible, practical, efficient approach to getting electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles to the next level.

Just one week ago we got news that Lilium had received an order for 20 of its electric jets from US operator UrbanLink. Now, we’ve got news that the company is looking to expand into “high-volume” production facilities in France. Is this really happening? Is Lilium really on the verge of busting into the big time?

“Lilium is keen to leverage France’s unique aerospace heritage and vast supplier base in aerospace and electrification to expand its high-volume production capacity of the Lilium Jet,” the company writes.

Limited production of its electric jet began last year at its headquarters near Munich, Germany.

Naturally, they are looking to get government subsidies and loan guarantees for the expansion plans. In fact, those are expected to be agreed in the next few weeks.

Impressively, Lilium is forecasting that this could create 850 new direct jobs in France, and given that these jets would largely be exported, they’d contribute to France exports and the French economy.

“This follows a French government announcement of the talks at the Choose France Summit in Versailles on May 13,” Lilium adds. “Lilium is currently evaluating several possible sites in France, including in the aerospace and battery production hotbeds of Nouvelle Aquitaine, to expand its industrial footprint, with discussions expected to reach conclusion in the coming weeks. Among the many reasons to choose France, Lilium is attracted by France’s well-established aerospace industry, expertise in electric mobility, highly skilled workforce, and supportive government environment. With an estimated total future investment of up to €400 million over several years, Lilium would have the potential to create up to 850 new direct jobs with this expansion of its industrial footprint.”

Lilium is now 9 years old, and something new I learned today is that it is “the only manufacturer worldwide with a certification basis for eVTOL aircraft in both Europe and the United States.”

Lilium has built up quite an order log, with more than 780 Lilium Jets reportedly on the order books to date, “including binding orders and MoU agreements from operators in the United States, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.”

Will Lilium be the big first company out of the gates in the eVTOL space? Will it become a major mass manufacturer of electric jets? We have to wait to see, but there are a lot of positive signs at the moment.

Here’s a final word from the company: “Lilium is currently working with multiple Tier 1 suppliers, including established French players such as Saint-Gobain, Michelin, Expliseat and Ratier-Figeac. By expanding its manufacturing operations in France, Lilium expects to further leverage France’s unique heritage and vast supplier base in aerospace and electrification.” Stay tuned.

