XPeng Rolls Out Unlimited XNGP Nationwide

XPeng’s self-driving system was fantabulously good nearly two years ago when I tested it virtually for a long drive into a busy city. At the time, it was called XPeng’s “City Navigation Guided Pilot” (CNGP), and on that drive at least, it was very similar to the Tesla FSD v12.3 I use today — except CNGP didn’t make a single mistake, so it’s hard to judge. That said, there were still clearly things to work on in order to expand its use geographically, and XPeng has spent the last two years working on those things. Now, it’s ready for the big time.

XPeng has now rolled out what it calls XNGP nationwide — “full-scale availability with no restrictions on cities, routes, or road conditions.” The company is offering that kind of general, broad self-driving that Tesla is offering, rather than limiting it to certain cities or types of roads.

“AI has started leading new trends and technological waves post-2023, bringing four new directions: chips, large models, autonomous driving, and robotics. Among the new leading enterprises riding this AI wave is XPENG,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO. The XNGP rollout comes with the rollout of Tianji XOS 5.2 worldwide to XPeng owners. That’s XPeng’s latest in-car operating system (OS). “Once the upgrade is complete, they will be able to enjoy seamless human-machine interaction and advanced smart mobility features,” XPeng notes. “As the first system in the industry to apply AI technology to both smart cockpit and smart driving, the Tianji XOS 5.2 brings 484 feature upgrades, encompassing smart driving, ecosystem connectivity, and smart cockpit.” Wow.

“Empowered by AI large models, XPENG’s OTA update frequency leads the industry, becoming the top Chinese pure electric vehicle brand in frequency of OTAs,” XPeng adds.

Somewhat surprisingly to me, XPeng notes that it’s already in 30 countries. Its cars are now available in countries in Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. Furthermore, “In the first half of 2024, XPENG ranked first in export volume among Chinese pure electric brands for mid-to-high-end models and won first place in sales of mid-to-high-end pure electric SUVs in several developed markets in Northern Europe and the Middle East.”

Regarding the AI advancements, XPeng has a few more words to add about how much it has been advancing in this industry:

“With the help of end-to-end large models, the evolution cycle of XPENG’s intelligent driving technology and experience has been significantly shortened. According to He Xiaopeng, XPENG already possesses a maximum AI computing power reserve of 2.51 EFLOPS.

“After being the first in China to achieve mass production of end-to-end large models, XPENG has achieved ‘one version iteration every two days, one experience upgrade every two weeks’ with its OTA updates. Since the global launch of the Tianji XOS on May 20, XPENG AI Day, there have been five full-scale updates within 70 days, achieving at least 35 version iterations.

“In terms of intelligent cockpit, the Tianji XOS 5.2 realizes interconnectivity with the Apple ecosystem, adding practical features such as remote voice control, gesture control, and versatile NFC touch control. To achieve the ultimate personalized cockpit, it introduces 80 new customizable dashboard themes, 1,620 new driving modes, and universal screen mirroring, further enhancing the user driving experience.”

Honestly, those are quite significant upgrades. I’d love to receive some of those updates in my Tesla Model 3! Unfortunately, we don’t seem to get significant upgrades like these these days. But we’ll see — maybe Tesla will be pushed to catch up at some point.

In addition to these updates, XPeng teased its S5 liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging station, which is coming in the 3rd quarter, and Mona M03 smart pure electric coupe, which became available in 100 cities across China on August 1.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy