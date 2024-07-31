Solar Power, Electric Shuttles, & EV Chargers Project Begins In Fresno, CA

The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) has joined with global technology leader Nuuve to electrify its vehicles and develop solar power capacity. The entire system will have 56 EV chargers and use V2G technology for about 50 electric shuttles at the Fresno, California, site. Energy storage will also be included in the new system. In case you are wondering, Fresno EOC supports underserved people in Fresno County to help them be self-sufficient. The organization’s mission is, “We fight to end poverty.”

Its new project is exciting because it combines a solar PV farm, solar canopies, energy storage, V2G, EV chargers, and electric shuttles. Stacking technologies in this manner is an example of what can be done for a more sustainable future.

Nuvve CEO Gregory Poilasne answered some questions about the clean energy and sustainable transportation project for CleanTechnica.

How long will it take to construct the solar PV farm, and what will its capacity be?

The project will take approximately 24 months to complete from start to finish. Nuvve will install a three-acre energy project, which includes a solar farm, solar canopies and charging stations. The green project aims to improve air quality, reduce operational cost and benefit the community by supplying additional electricity to the grid during peak hours. It will also employ about 80% of the required workforce from Fresno area residents for this energy project.

How many solar canopies will be installed, and what will their capacity be?

Two solar canopies will be installed with four on-site batteries.

How many EV chargers will be installed, when will they be operational, and who will use them?

56 charging stations will be installed. The project will take approximately 24 months to complete from start to finish.

How many electric shuttles will be placed in service, and when?

Over 50 shuttles will be electrified once the project is completed in the next two years.

What will the electric shuttles be used for, and will they replace gas shuttles?

Fresno EOC will transition its gas vehicles into an electric fleet. Fresno EOC oversees more than 30 human services programs to help underserved populations in California’s Fresno County become more self-sufficient. The agency uses its bus fleet to transport community members to and from work, school, and medical appointments, deliver meals, and fill other transportation needs to support its mission.

Will vehicle-to-grid technology be used, and if so, how?

Nuvve combines the world’s most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners to dynamically manage power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world’s transition to clean energy. Fresno EOC will use the V2G technology as it transitions its gas vehicles into a 50-shuttle electric fleet. With four on-site batteries, the project will help Fresno EOC power its kitchen and transit operations, reduce emissions, lower energy costs, and enhance grid services for the community.

What is the total cost for installing all the project components and getting the solar, V2G, and electric shuttles up and running?

Fresno EOC, one of the largest nonprofit community action agencies in the U.S., secured grant funding through the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program, which paid for a majority of the $16 million project. The project will also receive rebates from PG&E.

When completed, what benefits will the new system, including the electric shuttles, provide?

This groundbreaking initiative underscores Fresno EOC’s commitment to sustainable transportation and marks a significant step towards reducing the city’s carbon footprint. The project will help Fresno EOC power its kitchen and transit operations, reduce emissions, lower energy costs, and enhance grid services for the community, especially when there is a great need for power.

Fresno joins a growing list of communities that employ Nuvve’s V2G technology. From Taiwan to Texas, more than 10 countries on 5 continents implement Nuvve’s solution because its focus is firmly rooted in meeting the unique mobility, energy needs, and aspirations of each community.

