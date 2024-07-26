An Electric Jet Ski for James Bond … er … Batman

If you’re not pretty deep in the electric vehicle revolution, it’s easy to miss what is primarily making it happen. Going back a ways, the advent and then growing popularity of computer laptops raised production volumes of lithium-ion batteries, and thus brought down their costs. The smartphone and tablet era did the same. At some point, it therefore started getting viable in some segments to make competitive electric cars, and those cars have gotten more and more competitive as battery prices have continued to come down. One side effect now is that other vehicle segments powered by batteries are getting competitive.

At the same time, electric powertrains are just better. They’re more powerful, nearly silent (and power plus silence is a fun combination), and more efficient. They’re just cooler. As I’ve written recently, the segments leading in EV adoption in the US are the luxury car segments. So, a combo of better and more and more affordable is winning the day.

The latest edition to the fun: an electric jet ski that looks like it was made for James Bond. Well, I’m biased because I’ve been travelling (am writing this article on a plane) and just watched two James Bond films. The electric jet ski is actually made for Batman. “Warner Bros.’s luxury brand Wayne Enterprises has teamed up with Silicon Valley sports craft company T3MP3ST to create an electronic exploration vehicle (EEV) inspired by Batman,” Robb Report writes. “Aptly christened the Stormy Knight, the limited-edition watercraft is based on T3MP3ST’s flagship EEV, the Maverick GT, but reflects Bruce Wayne’s distinctive taste.

“The Stormy Knight can seat up to four passengers, so there is plenty of space for your sidekick, Robin. It is also autonomous and offers Garmin navigation with iOS and Apple watch voice command, meaning you can direct it by saying “Hey GT, come get me and Catwoman,” for instance. Each Stormy Knight is tailored to suit individual preferences, too.”

Looks like fun. Unfortunately, in this case, it truly is expensive and exclusive. It’s apparently really meant for a rich boy who could consider becoming Batman if he wanted. Only 27 units of this Stormy Night Batboat are going to be produced, and they cost $250,000 each. (See dealer for details. Just kidding.)

“Handmade in the U.S. by a team of tech-savvy boatbuilders, the sleek 14-footer showcases a mix of carbon fiber and stainless steel that helps it withstand the harsh marine environments off the California coast. The 1,300-pound speed machine is also equipped with a 100 kWh modular battery and a 350 hp electric motor, meaning that it can tear across the ocean quietly and sans emissions. The Stormy Knight has a top speed of more than 85 mph, a range of 75 miles, and a six-hour run time, though exact figures will depend on the conditions.” Sounds like fun. Though, I have to admit that I was more excited when I thought it was something that would be a little more accessible and sell in higher volumes.

The battery revolution noted at the top is leading to more and more competitive electric vehicles in this space. There’s the Taiga, which has been delivering electric jet skis to customers for two years. In fact, we got to ride the fun-mobile. Though, note that it just calls the vehicle a watercraft — “your own personal watercraft” — not a jet ski. Naturally, the Orca, which is what it’s named, still costs as much as a small car. It starts at $19,999 USD (or $25,499 CAD) for the Orca, or $26,499 USD ($33,999 CAD) for the Orca Carbon.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy