The Dayun Yuehu S5 Mini SUV Becomes The Lowest Priced EV In South Africa

Autotrader did a survey in South Africa a while ago to find out how much South Africans were willing to pay to buy an EV. The survey results show that 64% of respondents stated that they would purchase an electric vehicle within the next 5 years. 72% of consumers are willing to spend up to R600,000 ($33,000) on an EV. There have not been many EVs priced under R1 million in South Africa up to now, and only one is priced under R600,000, which is the BYD Dolphin.

The Dolphin will be offered in two main variants:

45kWh with 70 kW motor, 94hp and 330 km range — R539,000

60kWh with 150 kW motor, 201hp and 427 km range — R599,900

Strangely enough, BYD hasn’t been as aggressive with its marketing in South Africa, compared with other markets such as in South America. I hope BYD can ramp up its operations in South Africa, including marketing and customer awareness programs in a market that really needs more education on EVs. BYD has the opportunity to really push its more affordable EVs in this market. I also hope a right-hand drive BYD Seagull is also in the works, and it could then come to South Africa and other markets on the African continent as an even more affordable EV.

In some interesting news, South Africans now have an additional model that is priced under R600,000. In fact, both versions of this EV are priced under R500,000, with the entry level model priced under R400,000 ($22,500). Meet the Dayun Yuehu S5 mini EV!

Enviro Automotive, an importer and distributor of battery-electric vehicles, has announced the introduction of the trendy Dayun Yuehu S5, a battery-electric mini-SUV. The company says this zippy city SUV aims to redefine the local compact SUV family car market with functionality, style, and efficiency. Targeting city dwellers and environmentally conscious individuals, the Dayun Yuehu S5, priced under R400,000, is the most affordable battery-electric vehicle on South African roads. The company says the Dayun Yuehu S5, with its chic appearance, stands out in everyday life, offering a dynamic city SUV experience for the whole family.

Dayun, founded in China, initially focused on motorcycles and commercial vehicles before venturing into electric cars. In 2017, it launched the Dayun Yuehu S5, a compact battery-electric SUV. It has since been successfully marketed under different names in more than 20 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Dayun Yuehu S5 to our EV product line-up, as it appeals to a broader group of customers seeking affordable electric vehicle options,” says Gideon Wolvaardt, Managing Director of Enviro Automotive. “This impressive urban commuter has been extensively tested in various markets globally, proving highly reliable. It reduces your environmental footprint while saving you money in the long run.”

The local Dayun Yuehu S5 SUV line-up includes two 5-door models: the Standard and the VIP. The Dayun Yuehu S5 features a front-mounted 35 kW synchronous permanent magnet AC electric motor known for high efficiency and low maintenance. It delivers 105 Nm peak torque, with a single-speed gearbox for smooth, explosive performance, quickly reaching a top speed of 100 km/h.

At this price, it is the lowest priced EV in South Africa, but it looks a bit pricey compared with some of the popular ICE vehicles in this segment. For example, a 1-liter petrol engine Renault Kwid retails for about R220,000, which is half the price of the top model of the Dayun Yuehu S5 SUV. The Renault Kwid also has a more powerful motor (50kW). These small cars are quite popular with students, early career professionals, and small families. These people also have much tighter budgets than most people, so the upfront purchase price makes a huge difference. Of course, on a total cost of ownership basis, the Dayun Yuehu S5 Mini SUV will have some advantage.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 has a 31.7 kWh ternary lithium-ion battery with a 330-kilometer range, which is ideal for daily commutes. It supports Level 2 AC and DC charging for easy home charging or quick recharges at DC fast-charging stations. It consumes 10.7 kWh per 100 km. With a standard 220V charger, it takes about four hours to recharge. Using a DC fast charger, recharging from 20% to 80% takes under an hour.

“Electric mobility is the future. In a country rapidly adopting alternative energy solutions, like solar panels, inverters, and battery packs at home, the Dayun Yuehu S5 offers the best return on investment when buying a car today; the savings are immense,” says Gawie Brink, Technical Director and co-founder of Enviro Automotive. Enviro Automotive says the Dayun Yuehu S5’s eye-catching, sporty, and modern design ensures ample interior space while maintaining a compact profile, perfect for effortless maneuverability in urban settings. Measuring 3,695 mm (L) by 1,685 mm (W) by 1,598 mm (H), with a 2,410 mm wheelbase, it optimizes interior space efficiently.

The company adds that the Dayun Yuehu S5’s clear, curved design lines complement its sleek closed grille and LED headlights and taillights, giving it a modern, high-tech appearance and enhancing visibility at night, in rain, and fog for improved driving safety. The black rear window section creates an attractive contrast with the body color, while the high-mounted brake light enhances the safety features of the Dayun Yuehu S5.

For peace of mind in motoring safety, the Dayun Yuehu S5 features a high-strength steel cage body, front and rear MacPherson strut independent suspension, and dual disc brakes. It also features driver and passenger airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BAS), Traction Control (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Slope Descent Control (SDC), and Automatic Cruise Control (ACC). The Dayun Yuehu S5 features automatic headlights, a rear-view camera with Reverse Assistance (RA), a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a keyless start system, central locking, an ISOFIX child seat anchor point in the rear, and a low-speed driving warning system for pedestrian safety.

Enviro Automotive also adds that the Dayun Yuehu S5 VIP features four ultrasonic radars in the front and rear. It also features LED daytime running lights, turn assist lights, and front fog lamps for enhanced convenience and safety. The Dayun Yuehu S5 boasts a 10.7-meter turning circle for optimal maneuverability and 201 mm of ground clearance. The VIP model features alloy wheels with 185/55 R16 tires, while the Standard model comes with 175/65 R15 tires.

“At just 3.65 meters long, the Dayun Yuehu S5 is perfect for daily urban commutes, navigating congested city streets, and fitting into tight parking spots. It offers responsive handling, superior performance, ample space, family comfort, and peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features,” adds Wolvaardt.

Despite its compact size, the Dayun Yuehu S5 provides comfortable seating and ample space for both driver and passengers, complemented by a minimalist interior design. The high-quality leather interior is practical and easy to maintain. The adjustable multi-function steering wheel, designed with a flat bottom, enhances legroom for a comfortable commuting experience.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 features electronic power steering (EPS), an air-conditioner (A/C) with climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, and electric windows (E/W). The vehicle is operated via an Electronic Rotary Switch (ERS) on the center console, making driving and operating easy and safe. The Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) is also situated on the center console for comfortable and safe operation.

Further creating a high-tech feel, the Dayun Yuehu S5 features a 7-inch LCD Infotainment screen and an 8-inch central control screen with Dayun’s Intelligent Car System offering driver-assistance features, including functions for vehicle monitoring, Bluetooth, a hands-free system, radio, the selection of various media, and climate control and specific vehicle settings. Content from the internet can also be displayed using its WiFi hotspot. It also features USB and Type-C multimedia ports.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 VIP boasts a SmartLink APP, which remotely controls car locking and unlocking, the windows, and the air-conditioner, and enables it to start without entry. The SmartLink APP also boasts an Electronic Fence, which, when the vehicle travels outside the set area, will automatically raise an alarm to trace the car.

“With the Dayun Yuehu S5, you open your door to the electromobility future, which perfectly fits the modern lifestyle of city dwellers and people who are conscious about the environment and their own future financial investments,” concludes Brink.

Product Lineup & Pricing

The Dayun Yuehu S5 mini-SUV line-up is comprised of two derivatives:

Dayun Yuehu S5 Standard — R399,900

Dayun Yuehu S5 VIP — R449,900

The Dayun Yuehu S5 offers a 3-year/60,000 km warranty and service plan, which also includes roadside assistance. The battery warranty is 5-years/120,000 km. Service intervals are set for every 12 months or 20,000 km. The Dayun Yuehu S5 is available in five colors: Ivory White, Pale Green, MistyRose Pink, Teal, and Dark Red to meet customers’ aesthetic needs.

“Only eight units from our first batch of Dayun Yuehu S5 remain after customers placed their orders months in advance. We suggest prospective buyers contact us and pre-order to benefit from our attractive launch pricing,” concludes Wolvaardt.

Enviro Automotive’s DFSK range comprises the EC35 EV 2-seater and 4-seater panel vans and the EC31 EV forward-cab 1-tonne bakkie. The company’s truck lineup includes the Dayun Autoplead EV 4-tonne truck. Enviro Automotive recently confirmed the launch of the larger DFSK EC75 EV panel van in the last quarter of 2024. The company also plans to introduce the new SRM T3 EV 1.6-tonne later this year, with the launch date still to be announced.

Sales of electric vehicles have been very slow to pick up in South Africa, but the industry is starting to show signs of growth. Sales of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) came close to breaching the 1,000 units per year mark in South Africa for the first time ever. Last year, 931 BEVs were sold in South Africa, almost doubling from 502 in 2022 and quadrupling from 218 in 2021. With only 1,955 BEVs sold since 2018, it’s clear that sales of BEVs have been slow in South Africa compared to similar auto markets around the world. This is due to the limited variety of BEV models in the country, coupled with the high import duties and taxes levied on electric vehicles.

This means most of the vehicles available in the global market would end up being quite expensive compared to their equivalent ICE vehicles if they were introduced in South Africa. This price difference would be more prominent in the smaller vehicle segments, making it a bit challenging to sell those EVs. Taxes in South Africa are set at 18% for ICE imports vs 25% for EV Imports. There is also the ad valorem tax for EVs, which pushes the cost of an EV to more than 2X that of the average price of a new ICE vehicle of a similar make/model in most cases. This is probably why the majority of EV models sold in South Africa are the more premium models priced from well over 1 million rand ($54,000) and a lot of them are priced from well over 2 million rand as well ($108,320). It’s great to see that we are starting to get smaller, lower priced EVs as well, such as the BYD Dolphin and this Dayun Yuehu S5.

Images courtesy of Enviro Automotive

