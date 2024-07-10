EV Sales GROWTH, Tesla Sales Issues, Chinese EV Tariffs — YouTube Chat with Jose Pontes

Who tracks electric vehicle sales better than anyone in the world? That would be José Pontes, without a doubt. We already publish about 7 EV sales reports a month from José, but with various big themes hitting hard lately, I wanted to sit down and have a long chat with him about these things.

In the video below, we talk about three main topics: EV sales trends around the world, including in China, Europe, and the US; Tesla sales trends and challenges; and tariffs on electric vehicles produced in China. Enjoy the conversation! …

… and jump in down in the comments on YouTube or here to add your own perspective, any responses to what’s said, and any questions for José, or me.

