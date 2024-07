EV Sales GROWTH, Tesla Sales Issues, Chinese EV Tariffs — YouTube Chat with Jose Pontes

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News

Who tracks electric vehicle sales better than anyone in the world? That would be José Pontes, without a doubt. We already publish about 7 EV sales reports a month from José, but with various big themes hitting hard lately, I wanted to sit down and have a long chat with him about these things.

In the video below, we talk about three main topics: EV sales trends around the world, including in China, Europe, and the US; Tesla sales trends and challenges; and tariffs on electric vehicles produced in China. Enjoy the conversation! …

… and jump in down in the comments on YouTube or here to add your own perspective, any responses to what’s said, and any questions for José, or me.

