EV Sales GROWTH, Tesla Sales Issues, Chinese EV Tariffs — YouTube Chat with Jose Pontes

4 hours ago Zachary Shahan 0 Comments
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Who tracks electric vehicle sales better than anyone in the world? That would be José Pontes, without a doubt. We already publish about 7 EV sales reports a month from José, but with various big themes hitting hard lately, I wanted to sit down and have a long chat with him about these things.

In the video below, we talk about three main topics: EV sales trends around the world, including in China, Europe, and the US; Tesla sales trends and challenges; and tariffs on electric vehicles produced in China. Enjoy the conversation! …

… and jump in down in the comments on YouTube or here to add your own perspective, any responses to what’s said, and any questions for José, or me.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

CleanTechnica's Comment Policy

Zachary Shahan

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Zachary Shahan has 7460 posts and counting. See all posts by Zachary Shahan