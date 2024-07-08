7 Top Cleantech Stories: 44.7% Renewables in Europe, Chinese EV Tariffs in EU, Unbelievably Huge Solar Farm

Another week is wrapped up, and we’re here for a rundown of 7 of the biggest stories of the week. Scroll on, read along, and chime in with any big stories you think I missed.

1. Chinese EV tariffs: I think it’s clear the biggest story lately has been tariffs on electric vehicles produced in China. In particular, in the past week, the European Union began implementing tariffs on such electric cars, with ongoing dialogue and a final decision on the figures to be made within 4 months. Here are the various stories we wrote on this topic just in the past week:

2. Tesla sales: Tesla released its Q2 2024 production and delivery numbers, and the deliveries were higher than Wall Street was expecting. They were also an increase over Q1 2024. However, they were still down year over year. More details and charts are here:

3. EV sales growth around the world: Despite all the hype about EV sales supposedly not growing or not growing as much as previously anticipated, well, EV sales are growing strongly (except in a handful of European countries for various reason). We published several articles on EV sales growth in markets around the world. Here are those stories from the past week:

4. Labour Party wins big in UK: The Labour Party won big in the UK to kick the Tories out of power after a rather long tenure there. As Carolyn Fortuna notes, that’s a big win for the climate.

5. Electricity from renewable energy approaches 50%: Europe continues plowing forward with its energy transition, and the European Union (EU) reached 44.7% of electricity from renewable resources last year according to the latest data. Great work, Europe.

6. Largest solar power plant in the world: We’ve got a new largest solar power plant in the world, and the numbers are bonkers — absolutely bonkers.

7. Offshore wind power on a roll: Tina Casey wrote up a great roundup of positive offshore wind power news from the US and Europe, while the Biden administration approved its 9th offshore wind farm for the US and the Global Wind Energy Council released a report showing that offshore wind power grew 24% worldwide in 2023.

As a bonus, it’s not cleantech, but Hurricane Beryl deserves a shoutout: It’s the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever in this region, it’s slamming Texas now, and it’s just another example of the extreme weather we can expect more and more of in the coming decades thanks to global heating and our lame response to it.

